Are Jarred Vanderbilt, Luke Kennard playing tonight for Lakers vs OKC in Game 2?

Injuries, uncertainty and a growing sense of urgency surround the Los Angeles Lakers ahead of Game 2 against the Oklahoma City Thunder, with Jarred Vanderbilt and Luke Kennard now at the center of attention.

Los Angeles Lakers forward Jarred Vanderbilt is considered doubtful for Game 2 against the OKC after suffering a gruesome finger dislocation in the series opener, while Luke Kennard is officially listed as questionable with neck soreness.

Vanderbilt’s injury became one of the defining moments of Game 1 after he dislocated his right pinky finger. Kennard’s situation is less severe but still significant for a team already struggling with injuries elsewhere in the rotation.

As of Thursday afternoon, Vanderbilt appears unlikely to play, whereas Kennard still has a chance to suit up depending on pregame evaluations. The NBA injury report has not changed, and that is the only information currently available.

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What happened to Jarred Vanderbilt and Luke Kennard?

Jarred Vanderbilt suffered a dislocated right pinky finger during Game 1 against the Oklahoma City Thunder, while Luke Kennard was later added to the injury report with neck soreness ahead of Game 2.

Jarred Vanderbilt and Luke Kennard of the Los Angeles Lakers in 2026 (Source: Kenneth Richmond/Harry How — Getty Images)

Vanderbilt’s injury occurred in the second quarter when he hit the backboard while trying to contest a shot near the rim. Reports indicated the finger was fully dislocated and severe enough that the bone pierced through the skin, forcing him to leave the game immediately.

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The scene drew visible reactions from players sitting on the Thunder bench, with several appearing shocked by the severity of the injury. Lakers coach JJ Redick later confirmed Vanderbilt would be considered day-to-day moving forward.

Kennard’s situation has been less dramatic but still important for Los Angeles. The veteran guard reportedly tweaked his neck during Game 1 and later appeared on the official injury report for the first time this postseason.

What do their injury report designations mean on the NBA list?

Jarred Vanderbilt being listed as “doubtful” means there is a strong chance he will not play in Game 2, while Luke Kennard’s “questionable” designation indicates his status remains uncertain and could be decided closer to tip-off.

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Under NBA injury reporting guidelines, doubtful players are generally considered unlikely to suit up, whereas questionable players still have roughly a 50-50 possibility of being available.

The injury report has also become especially important because Los Angeles is already missing Luka Doncic, placing additional pressure on the rest of the rotation. Any absence would likely force expanded roles.

How have Jarred Vanderbilt and Luke Kennard been playing recently?

Jarred Vanderbilt has continued to serve primarily as a defensive specialist and energy player for the Lakers, while Luke Kennard recently emerged as one of the team’s most important secondary scorers during the playoffs. Their recent form has reflected those contrasting roles within the rotation.

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Vanderbilt had been contributing through hustle plays, rebounding, and defensive versatility rather than offensive production. During the regular season, he averaged 4.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game, often taking on difficult defensive assignments and providing physicality off the bench.

Kennard, meanwhile, played a much larger offensive role during the Lakers’ first-round series. He drew major attention after scoring 23 points in a playoff win over Houston, a performance that even sparked “MVP” chants from the crowd late in the game.