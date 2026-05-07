OG Anunoby injury update: Availability for NY Knicks’ Game 3 vs 76ers still unclear

The MRI is back and the New York Knicks' OG Anunoby will be day to day as he recovers from a hamstring strain.

The New York Knicks have an update on OG Anunoby. The forward suffered a hamstring strain and is now considered day to day. This means that his status for Game 3 in the series against the Philadelphia 76ers is still up in the air.

Per Shams Charania of ESPN, the Knicks put him as questionable for Game 3 vs the 76ers. Anunoby is the Knicks second-leading scorer during this postseason run. He is averaging 21.4 points per game.

The Knicks are 2-0 in the series vs. 76ers. This provides the team with some leeway to not risk Anunoby. However, it will all depend on how the Knicks see Anunoby. Dr. Jesse Morse laid out the whole Anunoby injury scenarios.

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The Knicks are on a good playoff run

The New York Knicks are doing a great job this season. The NBA playoffs saw them dispatch the Hawks in six games, though the two games their lost was by one point each. They are playing great basketball.

CAPTAIN CLUTCH 🔥



Jalen Brunson puts the Knicks up four with minutes to go in Game 2 on ESPN 👀 pic.twitter.com/VZtSZiEZni — ESPN (@espn) May 7, 2026

The Knicks are one of the fastest starters in the NBA postseason, establishing the tempo from the get-go. However, they are also one of the most clutch teams in the league. They are able to find momentum late in the games and close them out. Hence, it’s a very complete team.

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Who will play if Anunoby misses time?

If Anunoby ends up missing games, the lineup could shift a bit. Jalen Brunson will clearly be the point guard. Miles McBride, Mikal Bridges, and Josh Hart will play mixing shooting guard and forward duties, while Karl Anthony-Towns will stay at the five.