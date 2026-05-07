NY Giants acquire CB Thaddeus Dixon—former Bill Belichick student—to help out John Harbaugh

The New York Giants are committed to the bit as they continue their search for reinforcements ahead of the 2026 NFL season.

Although the New York Giants trimmed some of their defensive line depth after replacing Dexter Lawrence, the same cannot be said about the secondary rotation. Determined to address one of the team’s biggest areas of concern, John Harbaugh has now brought in a player who spent last season learning under Bill Belichick.

The Giants announced the signing of undrafted free agent (UDFA) Thaddeus Dixon. The cornerback played for the North Carolina Tar Heels during the 2025 season, where he was coached by six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach Bill Belichick.

Now, the UNC alum joins another NFL mastermind in Harbaugh, as well as a Giants squad that desperately needs a spark in the secondary. New York’s projected starting defense for the 2026 season is exhibit A of that reality.

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Harbaugh and the G-Men are not hiding their intentions to improve the third level of the defense. They drafted Colton Hood and have now signed Dixon. Moreover, the Giants may get another opportunity to bolster the secondary as the Colts released Kenny Moore.

Thaddeus Dixon with the Tar Heels

Dixon’s college career

Dixon, listed at 6-foot-1 and 181 pounds, was born in Los Angeles, California. He played at the junior-college level for Long Beach City College in 2021 and 2022. During his JUCO career, he recorded 76 tackles, five interceptions, and a touchdown.

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Dixon transferred to Washington ahead of the 2023 campaign. In his first season in Seattle, he helped the Huskies reach the National Championship Game. Following the 2024 season, he transferred to North Carolina.

In his first and only year in Chapel Hill, Dixon appeared in seven games, recording 12 solo tackles, six pass deflections, and 2.0 tackles for loss. Although he’s landed a job in the Big Apple, he’s in for a steep climb to make the 53-man roster.

NY Giants’ depth at cornerback

As things stand, Moore is available and fair game for any team in the NFL. If he were to land in Big Blue, the Giants could put to rest many of the concerns surrounding the roster. Regardless, New York already boasts an intriguing cornerback duo in Paulson Adebo and Greg Newsome.

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Moreover, Colton Hood could make an immediate impact, as his skill set and athleticism make him a constant playmaking threat. In addition, Deonte Banks—whose fifth-year option was declined by New York—may play with a chip on his shoulder as he enters a contract year in the NFL.

The nickel cornerback spot remains a bigger concern for Harbaugh, as Dru Phillips is expected to compete with Ar’Darius Washington—who played under Harbaugh with the Ravens since 2021—for the role. Indubitably, Moore could run away with that job if the Giants sign him in free agency.

Giants searching for help

All in all, the Giants continue to stay busy this offseason. Whether signing or releasing players, there seemingly are no off days for Harbaugh and the G-Men. That only makes sense considering the team finished with a 4-13 record last season. Moreover, the Giants are 55-109-1 over the past decade. Clearly, there is still a lot of work to do within the organization. This is only the beginning.

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