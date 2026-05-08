NY Jets projected offense after RB Breece Hall contract extension

The Jets are building one of their most intriguing offenses in years after locking up Breece Hall long term.

The New York Jets have officially doubled down on their offensive core for the 2026 season after confirming a major contract extension for running back Breece Hall.

Hall’s extension also sends a clear message about the direction of the organization. After years of offensive inconsistency, the Jets appear determined to surround veteran quarterback Geno Smith with dynamic playmakers capable of competing immediately in a loaded AFC.

The projected 2026 offense now features an intriguing mix of proven talent and young upside. Geno Smith leads the unit at quarterback, while Hall remains the focal point of the backfield. At receiver, Garrett Wilson headlines a group that also includes Omar Cooper Jr. and AD Mitchell, giving the Jets significantly more speed and versatility than in previous seasons. Kenyon Sadiq and Mason Taylor are the tight ends.

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How much money is Breece Hall making with Jets in salary?

Breece Hall’s new extension is a three-year contract worth $45.75 million, averaging $15.25 million per season. The deal firmly places him among the most important offensive investments on the roster moving forward.

For the Jets, the financial commitment reflects Hall’s importance not only as a runner, but also as one of the offense’s most versatile weapons. His ability to also impact the passing game and create explosive plays makes him a critical piece for a team trying to maximize Geno Smith’s final competitive window.

Combined with Wilson and the revamped receiver group, the Jets suddenly have the look of a far more balanced offense capable of putting pressure on opposing defenses in multiple ways.

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If the offensive line holds up and Smith delivers steady quarterback play, the Jets may finally have enough offensive firepower to emerge as a legitimate threat during the 2026 season.