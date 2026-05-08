Are Joel Embiid, OG Anunoby, Josh Hart playing tonight in Game 3 of 76ers vs NY Knicks in 2026 NBA Playoffs?

Game 3 between the 76ers and Knicks suddenly carries even more drama as Joel Embiid, OG Anunoby and Josh Hart headline a tense NBA injury report before a crucial 2026 NBA Playoffs showdown in Philadelphia.

Joel Embiid, OG Anunoby and Josh Hart are all officially listed as questionable for tonight’s Game 3 between the Philadelphia 76ers and New York Knicks in the 2026 NBA Playoffs, according to the NBA injury report.

The76ers are monitoring Embiid’s ankle sprain and hip soreness after he missed Game 2. With the series shifting to Philadelphia, the Sixers are hoping their superstar center can recover in time to help avoid a devastating 3-0 deficit.

The Knicks, meanwhile, are suddenly dealing with major injury concerns of their own despite taking control of the series. Anunoby suffered a right hamstring strain late in Game 2, while Hart injured his left thumb.

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What happened to Joel Embiid, OG Anunoby and Josh Hart?

Joel Embiid is dealing with a right ankle sprain and hip soreness, OG Anunoby suffered a right hamstring strain and Josh Hart sprained his left thumb ahead of Game 3 between the Philadelphia 76ers and New York Knicks.

Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers in 2026 (Source: Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Embiid’s situation remains the biggest concern for Philadelphia entering a must-win game at home. The Sixers superstar missed Game 2 after reportedly waking up with increased pain in both his ankle and hip.

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Head coach Nick Nurse later confirmed Embiid was being evaluated day-to-day, with the team planning to make a final decision closer to tipoff. The former MVP has already battled multiple physical setbacks during this postseason.

Embiid recently returned from an emergency appendectomy that sidelined him late in the regular season, and Philadelphia has carefully managed his workload throughout the playoffs.

Meanwhile, Anunoby’s injury occurred late in the fourth quarter of New York’s Game 2 victory. The Knicks forward was seen grabbing the back of his right leg before asking to come out of the game and heading to the locker room.

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Josh Hart #3 of the New York Knicks in 2026 (Source: Al Bello/Getty Images)

Early reports described the injury as a minor hamstring strain, though New York is expected to remain cautious given his previous history with hamstring injuries during past playoff runs.

Josh Hart also appeared on the injury report after hurting his thumb during a collision in the second half of Game 2. Although he briefly exited the game, he returned and finished the contest, continuing to provide energy, rebounding, and perimeter defense for the Knicks.

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What does being “questionable” mean on the NBA injury report?

In the NBA injury report, “questionable” means a player has roughly a 50 percent chance of playing. The designation is commonly used when a player is dealing with an injury that requires additional medical evaluation before the game begins.

Teams typically update a player’s status throughout the day depending on how the injury responds to treatment, warmups, or shootaround activity. In many cases, players listed as questionable become true game-time decisions.

How have they been playing this season?

Joel Embiid, OG Anunoby and Josh Hart have all played major roles for their teams during the 2025-26 season and playoffs, making their injury status especially important for Game 3.

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Og Anunoby #8 of the New York Knicks in 2026 (Source: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Even while managing injuries throughout the year, Embiid continued to perform like one of the league’s elite centers whenever healthy. He was instrumental in Philadelphia’s dramatic first-round comeback against the Boston Celtics and remained the focal point of the Sixers’ offense alongside Tyrese Maxey.

Anunoby has arguably been one of the Knicks’ most impactful playoff players so far. During the postseason, he has averaged more than 21 points per game while shooting efficiently from three-point range and consistently taking on difficult defensive assignments.

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In Game 2 against Philadelphia, he scored 24 points before exiting with the hamstring injury. His two-way versatility has been critical to New York’s success throughout the playoffs.

Hart’s impact goes far beyond scoring. The veteran wing has once again become one of New York’s emotional leaders thanks to his rebounding, hustle plays, transition defense, and durability.

Through the playoffs, he has regularly filled the stat sheet with rebounds, assists, steals and high-energy defensive possessions, often playing heavy minutes without leaving the floor.