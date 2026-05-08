NY Giants, John Harbaugh sign seven undrafted free agents

The Giants continue aggressively reshaping their roster ahead of rookie minicamp, adding seven undrafted free agents to reinforce key areas.

The New York Giants continue adding depth ahead of rookie minicamp, officially signing seven undrafted free agents as head coach John Harbaugh and general manager Joe Schoen keep reshaping the roster for 2026.

The group includes RB Damon Bankston (New Mexico), DT Anquin Barnes (Colorado), DT Ben Barton (Wisconsin), CB Thaddeus Dixon (North Carolina), LS Ben Mann (Boston College), OL Ryan Schernecke (Kutztown) and K Dominic Zvada (Michigan).

While undrafted signings rarely generate major headlines immediately, several of these additions target positions where the Giants still need depth, competition and developmental upside heading into training camp.

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Giants continue rebuilding trenches and special teams depth

The additions of Barnes and Barton continue New York’s clear focus on rebuilding the defensive front after the departure of Dexter Lawrence earlier this offseason.

Meanwhile, Schernecke gives the Giants another developmental offensive lineman as the organization prioritizes protecting rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart moving forward.

On special teams, the additions of Zvada and Mann reinforce two positions teams increasingly value when building the bottom of the roster before preseason competition begins.

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Running back and secondary remain positions to watch

Damon Bankston could become an interesting under-the-radar name in the backfield, especially with questions still surrounding the Giants’ running back room. At the moment, New York’s RB group includes Tyrone Tracy Jr., Devin Singletary and rookie Cam Skattebo, who continues recovering from injury.

Thaddeus Dixon also enters a secondary that still appears open to competition behind names like Paulson Adebo, Greg Newsome, Jevon Holland and Tyler Nubin.