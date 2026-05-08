Pete Alonso’s previous comments on David Stearns resurface amid NY Mets’ struggles

Pete Alonso’s past comments about David Stearns resurface as the New York Mets continue to struggle during a difficult 2026 season.

The New York Mets continue to deal with a difficult 2026 season, sitting near the bottom of the National League standings and facing growing criticism from fans. As frustrations build around the club’s performance and roster decisions, former Mets first baseman Pete Alonso has once again found his name linked to president of baseball operations David Stearns due to comments made during past contract negotiations, with Pete Alonso suggesting the Mets situation may not be what it seems.

During discussions in 2024, Alonso reportedly made a pointed remark to Stearns while negotiating his future with the organization. According to New York Post insider Jon Heyman, Alonso said: “When my career is being evaluated for the Hall of Fame years from now, you’ll still be fiddling with your [flipping] formulas.” The comment has resurfaced as the Mets continue to struggle in 2026 under their current front office direction.

Alonso eventually signed a short-term extension after those negotiations before later departing in free agency. He is now playing for the Baltimore Orioles, while the Mets have moved forward with a reshaped roster that includes several new additions but has yet to translate into consistent results on the field.

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Alonso’s Mets tenure remains a talking point as pressure grows

Although Alonso’s time in New York included several standout offensive seasons, his departure continues to be discussed in the context of the Mets’ current struggles. The team’s inconsistent performance has only intensified scrutiny on Stearns and the organization’s long-term roster decisions.

Pete Alonso #25 of the Orioles scores during a game. Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Despite the resurfaced comments, Alonso has previously avoided showing bitterness toward the Mets. In past interviews, he emphasized positive memories from his time in New York and the relationships he built within the clubhouse.

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“I can’t look back and be disgruntled,” Alonso said to the New York Post. “I have some of the best memories wearing that uniform, being in the locker room with those guys.”

Alonso continues season with Orioles as Mets search for answers

Now with Baltimore, Alonso is trying to find consistency in his first season with the Orioles. Through the early portion of 2026, he is batting .225 with seven home runs, 21 RBIs, 10 doubles, and a .773 OPS.

He has shown flashes of impact, including a recent three-run homer against the Miami Marlins, but also experienced defensive miscues that contributed to a late-game loss in another outing.

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Meanwhile, the Mets remain in search of stability as they attempt to climb out of a difficult start to the season. With Alonso scheduled to return to Citi Field later this year when the Orioles visit, the storyline surrounding his departure and past comments is expected to draw renewed attention from fans.