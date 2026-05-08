Cristiano Ronaldo makes Saudi Pro League history after scoring for Al Nassr against Al Shabab

Cristiano Ronaldo turned in a vintage performance in Al Nassr’s 4-2 victory over Al Shabab, a result that keeps them at the top of the table with a chance to clinch the title against Karim Benzema’s Al Hilal in the next round. The Portuguese star scored his 100th goal in the Saudi Pro League, establishing a new record in Arabian soccer.

With his recent strike against Al Shabab, Cristiano Ronaldo completed the rare feat of scoring against every single team in the league within a single season. According to Transfermarkt, he is the only player in the history of the Saudi Pro League to achieve this.

Despite his age, the forward continues to prove he is among the world’s elite. By reaching the 100-goal mark, Ronaldo officially became the first player ever to score 100 goals in three different leagues, having previously reached the century mark in LaLiga and the Premier League.

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Ronaldo is one step from Saudi glory

Al Nassr are now in a prime position to secure the Saudi Pro League title, which would mark Cristiano Ronaldo’s first major trophy in Saudi Arabia. However, the path to glory is a difficult one: they must defeat second-place Al Hilal to be crowned champions.

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates Al Nassr’s win vs Al Shabab. (Getty Images)

Jorge Jesus’ men currently lead the table with 82 points, followed closely by Al Hilal with 77 points. The crucial showdown on May 12 will be the deciding factor; an Al Nassr victory would give them an 8-point lead with only six points left to play for, mathematically securing the title.

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In addition to the domestic hunt, Al Nassr have the opportunity to secure continental silverware. Ronaldo’s squad will face Japan’s Gamba Osaka on May 16 in the AFC Champions League Two final, with the chance to become the first Saudi Arabian team to lift this specific trophy.

A third SPL Golden Boot slips away

Despite a prolific season in which he scored 26 goals in 28 matches, it is unlikely that Ronaldo will secure his third consecutive Golden Boot. With only two matches remaining, the Portuguese captain has a massive gap to close. To claim the award, he would need to overtake Al Qadsiyah’s Julian Quiñones (29 goals) and Al Ahli striker Ivan Toney, who currently leads the race with 30 goals.