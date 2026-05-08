Lionel Messi receives boost as FIFA approves Otamendi for Argentina’s 2026 World Cup opener

Lionel Messi’s Argentina will have Nicolas Otamendi available for their 2026 World Cup debut against Algeria after FIFA granted amnesty following his red card in the qualifiers.

Lionel Messi’s Argentina squad is finalizing preparations for the 2026 World Cup, buoyed by the unexpected news that veteran defender Nicolas Otamendi will be eligible for the tournament opener against Algeria. Originally, the Benfica center-back was set to miss the match due to a suspension incurred during Argentina’s final qualifying match against Ecuador. However, a landmark decision by FIFA has cleared him for selection.

Following formal appeals by the Argentine Football Association (AFA), FIFA accepted the request for amnesty and implemented a regulatory amendment. This change ensures Otamendi is at the disposal of manager Lionel Scaloni for the clash against Algeria on June 16 in Kansas City.

Otamendi is not the only player benefiting from this ruling. FIFA also granted amnesty to Ecuador’s Moises Caicedo for their opener against Ivory Coast on June 14, as well as Qatar’s Tarek Salman for their debut against Switzerland on June 13.

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The regulatory amendment clearing Otamendi

To facilitate the eligibility of players entering the World Cup with pending suspensions, the FIFA Council Bureau approved an amendment to Article 10.2 of the competition regulations regarding disciplinary carry-overs.

The referee shows a red card to Nicolas Otamendi in the game vs Ecuador. (Getty Images)

The updated regulation now states: “Yellow cards and pending suspensions of one or two matches resulting from cautions in different matches of the preliminary phase, red cards for a second caution, or direct red cards for denying an obvious goal-scoring opportunity or serious foul play shall not be carried over to the final competition”.

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Otamendi prepares for final international chapter

The 38-year-old defender confirmed in mid-2025 that the 2026 World Cup would be his final appearance for the national team. He recently received a standing ovation during Argentina‘s final domestic friendly in Buenos Aires, a 5-0 victory over Zambia, where Lionel Messi stepped aside to let Otamendi score a penalty as a farewell gesture.

This tournament marks the fourth World Cup for Otamendi, who debuted under Diego Maradona at South Africa 2010. After missing the 2014 squad, he returned for Russia 2018 and played a pivotal role in the Qatar 2022 championship run.