Bam Adebayo names his top 5 players of all time snubbing LeBron James

The Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo named his top 5 NBA players of all time, but surprisingly left out LeBron James.

Even though Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo recently referred to LeBron James as a brother, he also took the opportunity to name his top five NBA players of all time while at his camp. The big surprise, however, was his decision to leave James off the list—a move many linked to potential resentment over the superstar joining the Philadelphia 76ers.

While receiving his NBA Social Justice Champion Award, Adebayo was asked to name his five greatest NBA players of all time. His list included Kobe Bryant, Stephen Curry, Michael Jordan, Kevin Durant, and Tim Duncan.

Despite LeBron’s four championships, four MVP awards, four Finals MVPs, and status as the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, Adebayo did not include him in his list.

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A decision based on Adebayo’s personal preferences

Instead, it may simply reflect his own basketball preferences and the players who have influenced him the most. Kobe Bryant’s inclusion was hardly surprising. Like many NBA players of his generation, Kobe was one of Adebayo’s childhood idols, and his work ethic and Mamba Mentality continue to inspire countless players.

Bam Adebayo names his top 5 players of all time:



Kobe Bryant

Steph Curry

Michael Jordan

Kevin Durant

Tim Duncan



No LeBron James 👀



(h/t @Sportswithseb) https://t.co/RWvUYlPorZ pic.twitter.com/xDABf9D6BP — Heat Central (@TheHeatCentral) August 2, 2026

Michael Jordan remains the gold standard for many NBA fans and analysts. His six championships, six Finals MVPs, and unmatched 6-0 Finals record have made him the leading GOAT candidate for many.

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Stephen Curry revolutionized basketball with his shooting over the past decade. Tim Duncan’s five championships and sustained excellence over nearly two decades have made him arguably the greatest power forward in NBA history. Kevin Durant’s addition will shock many fans, but Adebayo has seen Durant’s unmatched scoring ability firsthand.

LeBron’s absence raises questions

Leaving LeBron James off the list is certain to spark debate. LeBron owns the greatest resume in basketball history. Along with being the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, he ranks fourth on the league’s all-time assists list.

He has won championships with three different franchises and now hopes to become the first player in NBA history to win titles with four different teams after joining the Philadelphia 76ers. Entering his 24th NBA season, LeBron also remains one of the league’s elite players after averaging 20.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 7.2 assists for the Los Angeles Lakers last season.