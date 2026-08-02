Bam Adebayo considers LeBron James a “brother” despite his decision to join 76ers over Heat

The Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo showed respect to LeBron James despite his decision to join the Philadelphia 76ers instead of returning to the Heat for the upcoming NBA season.

The Miami Heat would have built an insane roster had the team managed to seal the arrival of LeBron James and pair him with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo—three giants who surely would have made noise in the NBA season. However, that plan ultimately fell through after LeBron James chose to join the Philadelphia 76ers instead.

In the end, Bam Adebayo still has nothing but love and respect for LeBron James as he takes his talents elsewhere. Speaking to reporters at his camp, Adebayo made it clear that everything is good between them. “I’m cool with Bron,” Adebayo told reporters. “I consider Bron like a brother, honestly. We’ve been Olympic teammates, but even before that, we’ve always had down-to-earth conversations. I’m happy for him. You want what’s best for somebody. That’s really how you go from there.”

The Miami Heat were notably in the mix among several teams strongly pursuing LeBron James’ big-time unrestricted free agency this summer. Yet in the end, the team failed in its hunt as the four-time NBA MVP chose the Philadelphia 76ers for the next stop of his illustrious career.

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James vs Heat

James inked an astounding two-year, $8 million veteran’s minimum contract with the 76ers, giving himself the best possible chance to win his fifth ring by joining a stacked Philadelphia roster headlined by Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, V.J. Edgecombe, and Jaylen Brown.

LeBron James looks on.

After James informed the Los Angeles Lakers he will not return this offseason, the Heat strongly fantasized about a potential reunion with the superstar, who led the franchise to back-to-back NBA titles through four consecutive NBA Finals appearances last decade.

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Upon landing Giannis Antetokounmpo in a blockbuster trade with the Milwaukee Bucks, the Heat strongly sought to reconnect with James behind the efforts of Pat Riley. But as things turned out, the team will find itself facing James as another key opponent from its rival 76ers, as anticipation cannot get any higher for the upcoming NBA season.

Adebayo and Giannis pursue dominance

Adebayo was also asked about his early conversations with Giannis Antetokounmpo. “We’re ready to get to work,” Adebayo said. “The goal is to win a championship. We have a like-minded focus. Those first conversations are really about winning.”

Antetokounmpo and Adebayo were both clearly excited at the prospect of teaming up with James, and the Heat had built its summer around that possibility. What the squad has instead is a Giannis-Adebayo frontcourt that, on paper, is the most physically dominant pairing in the Eastern Conference, alongside a roster with enough remaining flexibility to add veterans who fit.