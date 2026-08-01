Kevin Durant compares LeBron James’ move to 76ers to his past with Warriors

Kevin Durant commented on LeBron James' arrival with the Philadelphia 76ers and compared it to his time in the Golden State Warriors dynasty in the NBA.

LeBron James‘ arrival with the Philadelphia 76ers raised surprise and opinions across the league, particularly from Kevin Durant, who had previously criticized the move. Now, Durant has shared his thoughts once again, drawing comparisons between James joining Philadelphia and his own arrival with the Golden State Warriors in the NBA.

In Durant’s view, the 76ers as currently constructed are almost just as stacked as that Warriors team, and he will not make the mistake of underestimating their potential—with good reason, considering the starting five Philadelphia features.

“The last time they put three 20-point scorers on a team, they said it was unfair, which was the [Warriors] team I was on,” Durant told ESPN’s Ben Golliver. “[The 76ers] have got four 25-point scorers on this team. So, hell yeah, I think they’re going to be a contender. They’re going to be a fun team to watch. It’s going to be League Pass-worthy.”

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Durant on LeBron’s situation

LeBron‘s free agency has been the biggest story of the summer, and he took special care not to let anyone know which way he was leaning. Only a select few people were involved in the process, and very few predicted he would end up in Philly.

LeBron James speaks onstage during the mind the game panel at Fanatics Fest.

“I didn’t know at all,” Durant said regarding the decision. “LeBron is stealth like that. I know there’s a lot of noise around him, but you never know what’s on his mind. I’m happy for him. It’s a great decision for him to go to a team that has a good chance to win. Philly is a great fan base, a great market, and it’s great for the league. There were so many eyes that were tuned into his decision.”

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As far as their chances of success, there is a reason LeBron chose the Sixers out of all the other teams. With Tyrese Maxey, V.J. Edgecombe, Jaylen Brown, and Joel Embiid, they have the most talented core in the NBA, and the King will only enhance their performance on the court. The key to making it work, among other factors, will be using LeBron in a playmaker role to set up teammates and simplify the offense.

This approach mirrors what Durant accomplished upon his arrival with the Warriors, joining a roster that featured Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and Andre Iguodala—all in their prime—alongside an unmatched depth chart in the NBA.