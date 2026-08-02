Cavaliers reportedly emerge as potential suitors for Mavericks’ PJ Washington

The Cleveland Cavaliers reportedly emerged as interested in the Dallas Mavericks' P.J. Washington for the upcoming NBA season.

The Cleveland Cavaliers remain active on the market ahead of the upcoming NBA season, aiming to position the team as a true contender. Now, Cleveland has emerged as a potential suitor for Dallas Mavericks forward PJ Washington.

According to Jake Weinbach, the Cavaliers are interested following reports that Washington is available on the market. “Cavaliers would be a team worth monitoring for PJ Washington with the Mavericks forward reportedly available on the trade market. Cleveland’s interest level may depend on how the rest of free agency plays out, but Washington’s two-way skill set would be a desirable fit,” Weinbach stated.

Washington could serve as a strong target for the Cavaliers after missing out on LeBron James. However, potential roster shifts could unfold across the league, with rumors also pointing to a possible departure for Klay Thompson amid interest from the Miami Heat.

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Washington could be out of Dallas’ future plans

The Dallas Mavericks intend to go all-in on the Cooper Flagg era and seem to want to move on from a couple of veteran contracts from the previous group to focus on a new, renewed roster.

PJ Washington of Dallas Mavericks.

The team has also loaded up with players who accomplish similar things, adding Morez Johnson Jr., Zaccharie Risacher, and Santi Aldama while recently extending Naji Marshall.

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The franchise wanting to get off that money and open up minutes could help the Cavaliers get a player that checks their boxes at a good price. Last season, Washington put up 14.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 1.8 assists on 45.0/32.5/68.7 shooting splits.

He was a little bit better from three than the season before at 38.1% on a similar output. Now seven years into his NBA career, he has remained fairly consistent. He can rebound, is active on defense, and spaces the floor a little bit at forward.