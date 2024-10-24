Beautiful wives and girlfriends in the NBA

Here, we're going to take a look at the most fascinatingcouples of the NBA. Check them out!

On the court, the NBA is filled with a plethora of stars. Off the court, however, that is also true. Top basketball players are almost always next to beautiful, talented, powerful, and well-known women, creating interesting couples.

With that in mind, we have rounded up some of the top NBA couples that are dominating life both on and off the court. Now let’s check out the most powerful duos in the NBA!

Joel Embiid and Anne de Paula

Joel and Anna (Instagram)

Despite some injury struggles early in his career, Joel Embiid has blossomed into a perennial all-star and a double-double machine. When healthy, the 76ers are a serious threat for any team in the league. On top of his on-court success, things have been going well for Philadelphia’s big man off the court as well.

Since 2018, Embiid has been in a relationship with Anne de Paula. The basketball star met the Brazilian model through mutual friends and found chemistry quickly, with both loving soccer and family while also speaking French.

In just a few years, the pair seem to have already traveled the world together. Embiid revealed in an interview that he had done a background check on de Paula before they started officially dating. Fortunately, everything worked out perfectly.

Trae Young and Shelby Miller

Trae and Shelby (Instagram)

Young has become the best thing that happened to the Hawks in years,as he turned them into aplayoff teamalmost all on his own.Though opposing fans don’t have a lot of love for him, Trae is beloved in Atlanta.

Meanwhile, longtime partner Shelby Miller is happy to have him too. A former cheerleader at Oklahoma during Young’s one and only year in college, Miller is certainly proud of his man’s progress. Or at least that’s what her Instagram feed suggests. As a couple, their future looks as promising as Young’s future on the court, since they tied the knotlate in 2022.

Jaylen Brown and Jacqueline Hawileh

Jaylen and Jacqueline (Instagram)

It took him a while, but Jaylen Brown is finally proving his doubters why he was the third overall draft pick in 2016. An already two-time NBA All-Star, he played a pivotal role in helping the Celtics become a powerhouse in the East again.

Off the court, Brown has been seen with the gorgeous Jacqueline Hawileh,a Louisiana native who attended Northwestern State. Nowadays, she is anInstagram model and influencer.

Al Horford and Amelia Vega

Al and Amelia (Instagram)

Al Horford’s best days may be far behind him but he can still be helpful when veteran presence is needed in the locker room. More than a decade into his career, the five-time All-Star still helps get the job done.

Horford also seems to have found stability off the court a long time ago. Al Horford and Amelia Vega tied the knot onChristmas Eve in 2011 and welcomed their first of five kids four years later.

Vega is renowned forwinning the Miss Universe crown in 2003, becoming the first Dominican woman to win the prize. Nowadays, shecontinues to do some modeling and acting whilehelping to support his husbandand raise their children.

Luka Doncic and Anamaria Goltes

Luka and Anamaria (Instagram)

Luka Doncic had a strong start to his NBA career, winning theRookie of the Year award in 2019. Far from slowing down, the Slovenian star proved he’s destined to be a future MVP. Off the court, everything has been a slam dunk for the Mavs star as well.

He has been dating Slovenian lingerie model Anamaria Goltes since 2016, before he even entered the league. She grew up in a small town in Slovenia and was a competitive dancer for many years. She and Doncic have known each other since they were 12, so it looks like they’re meant to be together.

Zach LaVine and Hunter Mar

Zach and Hunter (Instagram)

Zach LaVine didn’t immediately shine in the NBA, but he eventually became a star. After a few good years in Minnesota early in his career,things really took off for him when he wastraded to the Bulls.

A two-time Slam Dunk Contest champion, LaVine is now one of Chicago’s stars. Away from the court, LaVine is also doing great, as he’s stayed with Hunter Mar since high school. Curiously, they didn’t even attend the same high school.

However, they made it work and continued to do sowhenLaVine went to UCLA and Mar played college soccer at Seattle University. LaVine and Mar tied the knotin 2020, while spending the quarantinetogether during the pandemic.

Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry

Stephen and Ayesha (Instagram)

Ayesha isn’t nearly as famous as her husband Stephen Curry, who has already made a strong case to be consideredthe best shooter in NBA history. But she’s had a few ventures into show business herself.

After attending a performing arts high school, Ayeshaappeared in several independent films and modeled as well. She met Stephat a youth church group when they were teenagers, and the couple got engagedwhile stillin college. She now has her own cooking show called “Cooking with the Currys”.

James Harden and Olla Naber

James and Olla (Getty Images)

The Beard is one of the best players in the league and his career will be unforgettable. A three-time scoring champion and a former MVP,Harden is expected to enter the Hall of Fame in the future.

Away from the court, Harden has been linked to multiple celebrities throughout the years, including singer Ashanti and Khloe Kardashian. More recently, he has been seen with Instagram model Olla Naber, who is a social media personality and Instagram model with millions of followers.

Julius Randle and Kendra Shaw

Julius and Kendra (Getty Images)

For some time, Julius Randle struggled tolive up to the expectations of a top-10 draft pick.It only took him amove to the New York Knicks to get his career back on track, after working on his game during his entire NBA career. The two-time All Star, meanwhile,owes his love life to the one year he spent in college at the University of Kentucky.

He met Kendra Shaw at a college party and the couple hasbeen together ever since, tying the knotin 2017 after welcoming a child into the world in the same year. Apart frombeing a wife and mother, Shaw is a fashion designer and entrepreneur with her own fashion line called Kalore.

Jrue Holiday and Lauren Holiday

Jrue and Lauren (Instagram)

Jrue Holiday has played for three different NBA teams and he’s been a beloved member of the local community everywhere he’s been. Not only did he make the All Star on two occasions, but he also helped the Bucks win a long awaited championship in 2021.

His personal life has long beenin order as well. He married Lauren Cheney in 2013,havingmet her during his only year at UCLA. Cheney played college soccer and later represented the USWNT, winning two Olympic gold medals and aWorld Cup title. Together, Jrue and Lauren have two children and an unbreakablebond with Drue taking time away from the sport in 2017 when Lauren needed surgery to remove a brain tumor. She has since recovered and theyare still going strong.

Nikola Jokic and Natalija Macesic

Nikola y Natalija (Instagram)

In less than 10 years in theNBA, The Joker is already among the top 10 players of all time in triple-doubles. He has postedsome fantastic numbers throughout his career, winningback-to-back MVP awards in 2021 and 2022. Jokic has helped to make the Nuggets strong in the Westand is showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

Off the court, Jokic is in a long-term relationship withNatalija Macesic, whom he met as a teenager in Serbia. When Jokic came to the US, his longtime girlfriend followed him. The couple tied the knotin 2020 and welcomed their first child the following year. They also value their privacy with Macesic staying out of the spotlightwhile working as a psychologist.

Donovan Mitchell and Tinara Westbrook

Donovan and Tinara (Instagram)

After blossoming into a star in Utahand capturing the league’s attentionby winning the 2018 Slam Dunk Contest, Donovan Mitchell has continued to be a star in Cleveland. Not even thechange of city and conferencestopped Mitchell from being a perennial all-star.

When he’s not dominating on the court, Mitchell is mostly next to hisgirlfriend Tinara Westbrook. The two made public their relationship shortly after Spida was traded to the Cavaliers. Westbrook,founder and CEO of a wig and hair extensions company called Anna Santana Hair Company, isalso a social media star with over 150,000 followers on Instagram.

Chris Paul and Jada Paul

Chris and Jada (Instagram)

Some say Father Time has caught up to Chris Paul, but he still managed to make the All-Star Team for the 12th time in 2022. Besides, heled the NBA in assists for the fifth time in 2021-22. He took the Suns to an NBA Finals, even if his team lost it was a great feat.

Either way, Paul has had a tremendous career. He’s also had his wife Jada Paul along for the ride. They met in high school, tied the knot in 2011, and have two children together. Chris and Jada are known as one of the most fashionable couples in pro sports in addition to running a foundation in their home state of North Carolina.

Blake Griffin and Francesca Aiello

Blake and Francesca (Instagram)

Griffin has gonefrom being astarto a supporting cast player. After a few injury-plagued seasons, he got things back on track in Brooklynbefore moving to Boston. Even so, he’s still a former Rookie of the Year and a six-time all-star.

Off the court, Griffin has also had to reset his personal life once or twice. After some failed relationships, he’s trying again with his new girlfriend Francesca Aiello,a model whoventured into the business world with her own swimwear line. Griffin and Aiello first started datingin 2018 and after a brief break-up, got back together.

Kyle Lowry and Ayahna Lowry

Kyle and Ayahna (Getty Images)

Kyle Lowry defied the odds by suceeding in the NBA, becoming a legend in Toronto after helping the Raptors win the NBA championship in 2019. Even if his best days are behind him, Lowry should be proud of his career andenjoy life with his wife.

Lowry met Ayahna Cornish at Cardinal Dougherty High School in Philly. Both stayed close to home for college with Lowry going to Villanova and Cornish playing basketball at St. Joe’s, where she was a dynamic scorer. The couple eventually tied the knot in 2012 and now has two children.

Jayson Tatum and Ella Mai

Jayson and Ella (Instagram)

Jayson Tatum struggled at first, but now he’s certainly living up to the hype around him in college.Drafted third overall in 2017 out of Duke, Tatum has been a perennial all-star since 2020. He’s become Boston’s primary star, leading the Celtics to the NBA Finals in 2022 and winning the Eastern Conference Finals MVP award.

Away from the court, Tatum has had some controversialissues in his dating life. He was lit up on social media by his ex when he left her for his baby mama. In 2019, he moved on from the mother of his child in favor of singer Ella Mai. But now it looks like Tatum has finally found some stability with Mai.

Khris Middleton and Samantha Dutton

Khris and Samantha (Instagram)

Khris Middletonhas quite an interesting story, having become a star after years of being seen as a role player. A pivotal member of the championship-winning team of the Bucs in 2021, now he’s one of the biggest names in Milwaukee.

Off the court, Middleton has been with longtime girlfriend Samantha Dutton for a long time. Though they aren’t married andDutton keeps her social media profiles private, the couple has two kids together. She also works as a school teacher and has spent most of her professional life as an educator.

Mike Conley Jr. and Mary Peluso

Mike and Mary (Getty Images)

Mike Conley has gone unnoticed for much of his career, but his game finally got some recognition when he was named for the All Star in 2021. Now he’s part of an ambitious Timberwolves team after being traded by the Jazz.

Conley is happily married to his college sweetheart Mary Peluso. They’ve been togethersince the days the two of them called themselves “Buckeyes” at Ohio State. They tied the knotin 2014 and now have three sons. Apart from her role as wife and mother, Mary maintains an active Instagram account with over 37K followers, largely devoted to fitness and her family life.

Draymond Green and Hazel Renee

Draymond and Hazel (Instagram)

Though one couldn’t imagine it because of the image he gives on the court, Draymond Green is quite theromantic. He popped the question to his wife Hazel Renee with a $300,000, 6-carat diamond ring in January 2019. The CEO of Jason of Beverly Hills, where he bought the ring, told TMZ that Draymond was very involved in the design process. In fact, the proposal reportedly included a helicopter and a yacht.

Renee was a model and has also appeared on several reality TV shows, including Basketball Wives. She and Green metat Michigan State, where she was on the track team. But theymet while enrolled in the same theater class. The couple tied the knot in 2022, two years after having their first child.

Anthony Davis and Marlen P.

Anthony and Marlen (Getty Images)

Anthony Davis was a star as soon as he got into the league, and after somefrustrating seasons in New Orleans with a lackluster supporting cast around him,he finally got his big move to Los Angeles, where he carries the Lakers’ expectations next to LeBron James.

Not much is known about Anthony Davis’ personal life, but the public has finally caught up with him and his longtime partner Malen P. But since all of her social media accounts are private, we don’tknow much about her. However, we do knowthey started to go out in 2016 and tied the knot in 2021. They also have a daughter named Nala.

Russell Westbrook and Nina Earl

Russell and Nina (Getty Images)

A former MVP, there was no better point guard than Russell Westbrook back in the day. But despite all of his personal accomplishments, Westbrook is yet to win an NBA title and now is running out of time.

Fortunately, his private life couldn’t be better. In 2015, he married Nina Earl, who he met while at UCLA. Nina played on the women’s basketball team at UCLA, so the two matched perfectly. Today, she is a licensed therapist, a businesswoman, and the mother of the couple’s three kids.

DeAndre Ayton and Anissa Evans

DeAndre and Anissa (Instagram)

DeAndre Ayton has averaged a double-double since enteringthe league and helped get Phoenixto the NBA Finals in 2021. Even if he hasn’t quite lived up to the hype of the No.1 overall pick, he’s played a key role for the Suns.

While born in the Bahamas, Ayton attended high school in California, which is where he met his longtimepartner Anissa Evans,also born in the Bahamas before coming to America. She now works as a model and influencer and has over 21,000 followers on Instagram. While not married, Ayton and Evans have been together for a long time and welcomed their first child in 2021.

Charles Barkley and Maureen Blumhardt

Charles and Maureen (TMZ)

When Charles Barkley isn’ton TV, he’s a family man. He and his wife Maureen Blumhardt have been married since 1989 when Barkley was stillwith the 76ers. Blumhardt, who attended college in Philadelphia at Villanova, met Chucky in the City of Brotherly Love.

While she’s had several jobs in her life, Blumhardt has long been a philanthropist and activist, spending much of her life fightingfor women’s rights. Together, the coupleraised a daughter named Christiana, who was bornjust 10 months after Barkley and Blumhardt tied the knot.

Shaquille O’Neal and Annie Ilonzeh

Shaquille and Annie (TMZ)

Shaquille O’Nealhasn’t had much luck in long-term relationships. He was married to Shaunie Nelson, an executive producer of reality shows like Basketball Wives LA and Baller Wives, for seven years. The two had four children together and each had a child in a previous relationship.

The couple tied the knotin 2002 but filed for divorce seven years later. Since then, Shaq has had countless girlfriends, including reality TV star Nicole “Hoopz” Alexander, model Laticia Rolle, and author Karrine Steffans.

Jordan Poole and Kim Cruz

Jordan and Kim (Instagram)

Though it took time, Jordan Poole eventually turned himself into a key player for Golden Stateafter being their first round draft pick in 2019. Off the court, he is apparently datingInstagram modelKim Cruz. By the time the Warriors achievedthe 2022 NBA title, giving Poole his firstring, word came outthat they have been dating for a few months.

The evidence came from Cruz donning one of Poole’s shirts before it became available to the general public. Her Instagram page, which has over 423,000 followers, also includes pictures and videos from a Warriors-Lakers game from early in the 2021-22 campaign.

Andrew Wiggins and Mychal Johnson

Andrew and Mychal (TMZ)

Despite being traded from Minnesotato Golden Statein 2020, Andrew Wiggins has been in a stable relationship withMychal Johnson for his entire career. The couple has been together since 2013, a year before Wiggins became the No.1 overall pick.

Johnson is a former basketball player herself, having played college ball at Notre Dame. While they have yet to formally tie the knot, the couple has two daughters.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger

Giannis and Mariah (Instagram)

Giannis Antetokounmpo made a strong case to be considered the biggest NBA star right now. The Greek Freak has already delivered a ring in Milwaukee, but we can expect him to continue doing so.

Off the court, Giannis has been next to Mariah Riddlesprigger for many years. They’re notmarried, buthave two children together. Apart from being a mother and a supportive girlfriend, Mariah is a former college volleyball player who also founded a clothing line and does a lot of philanthropic work.

Steve Kerr and Margot Kerr

Steve and Margot (Getty Images)

Steve Kerr has had a long and healthy marriage with his wife Margot. The two are college sweethearts who met at the University of Arizona, first being set up on a blind date by Bruce Fraser. The rest, of course, is history.

Theytied the knotin 1990, some yearsinto Kerr’splaying NBA career. They have three kids: Nick, Maddy, and Matthew. Fraser,who introduced them, has remained in their lives. He’s been on Golden State’s coaching staff since Kerr washired by the Dubs in 2014.

Bradley Beal and Kamiah Adams

Bradley and Kamiah (Instagram)

With John Wall gone, BradleyBeal has thrived as the biggest starin Washington. Even if the Wizards aren’t a powerhousein the East, Beal is now a three-time all-star. Off the court, Beal also has a steady love life with his wife Kamiah Adams. Curiously, Adams met Beal because she was friends with Wall. The guardhelped to introduce Beal and Adams, who tied the knot in 2020 and have two kids.

Advertisement

Kyle Kuzma and Winnie Harlow

Kyle and Winnie (Instagram)

Kuzma struggledwith the Lakers during his firstseasons in the league. All he needed was a change of scenery as his game has significantly improved since being traded to the Wizards in 2021.

Away from the court, Kuzma has also had some ups and downs in his personal life. He and his girlfriend Winnie Harlow began dating in May 2020 but broke up a year later. Fortunately, they patched things up after a few months and now are still together. Harlow rose to fame while appearing on America’s Next Top Model and is renowned for beinga famous model while living with the skin condition vitiligo.

Ja Morant and Kadre Dixon

Ja and Kadre (Instagram)

Before he made all the headlines for the wrong reasons, Ja Morant hadlit up the NBA in short time. He won the Rookie of the Year award in 2020 and then made the All-Star Team for the first time in 2022.

It remains to be seen if Morant canfigureout things off the court though. He and his girlfriend Kadre Dixon first got together in 2017 when they were in college. There has been speculation that the two have broken up, but that remains unclear. The one thing we know is that Morant and Dixon had a child together in 2019, so they are forever linked.

Kawhi Leonard and Kishele Shipley

Kawhi and Kishele (Getty Images)

Even though injuries have caught up to him, Kawhi Leonard is still the owner of two championship rings with two different teams and took home NBA Finals MVP honors on both occasions. Whenhealthy, the five-time all-star is surely one of the best.

Despite being one of the most eccentric players in the league, Leonard has found lasting love with his girlfriend. Kishele Shipley. The two met at San Diego State with Shipley graduating one year after Leonard left school to go to the NBA. They’ve been together a long time and keptthings as private as possible. However, we do know they have two kids and own several homes in Southern California.

Paul George and Daniela Rajic

Paul and Daniela (Instagram)

Just like his career, Paul George has had a long and long-lasting relationship with his girlfriend Daniela Rajic. On the court, George is an eight-time all-star and has been one of the best defensive players in the league for most of his career.

Away from the court, he met Rajic in 2013at a nightclub called Tootsie’s Club in Miami. George was dating someone else at the time, but it turns out the two were impossible to keep apart. George and Rajic overcame many obstacles and now arehappy together withtwo kids.

C.J. McCollum and Elise Esposito

C.J. and Elise (Instagram)

After coming out of nowhere – or Lehigh University to be more specific – McCollum has turned into one of the NBA’s best sidekicks. Oncethe league’s Most Improved Player and Damian Lillard’s former partner in Portland, now he plays the role of a veteranfor the Pelicans.

Despite all of his fame, McCollum remained next to his college sweetheart Elisa Esposito. They had to endure many years of a long-distance relationship while McCollum was in Portland and Esposito was studying to become a dentist, but they were finally able to tie the knotin 2020. Nowadays, Esposito is a dentist, McCollum is still in the NBA, and the two have a child together, so life is good all around.

Kyrie Irving and Marlene Wilkerson

Kyrie and Marlene (Instagram)

One of the most misunderstood and enigmatic talents in the NBA, Irving’sromantic life alongside his wife Marlene Wilkerson is a little more settled. The two first got together in 2018 and she’s stood by him throughout all the controversial moments around Kyrie both on and off the court. Wilkerson identifies as an Instagram model and Youtuber, amassing over 400,000 Instagram followers.

Damian Lillard and Kay’La Hanson

Damian and Kay’la (Getty Images)

Advertisement

Dame met his longtime partner Kay’La Hanson when the two were students at Weber State. The couple welcomed their first child in 2018 and then had a set of twins in 2021. Three kids later, the college sweethearts finally got married in the fall of 2021.

LeBron James and Savannah James

LeBron and Savannah (Instagram)

A man that needs no introduction, LeBron James has made a strong case to be considered one of, if not the best player in NBA history. And his wife Savannah is clearly proud of her man, whom she met inhigh school. The couple tied the knotin San Diego in 2013, and now has3 children, including the oldest Bronny, who LeBron has mentioned he’d like to play with. James has often gushed about Savannah’s role as his partner, not to mention someone who helps with his business and philanthropic ventures.

Demar Derozan and Kiara Morrison

Demar and Kiara (Getty Images)

He may have needed more time than expected to adjust to the league, but Demar DeRozan eventuallyturned into one of the league’s most prolific scorers and a six-time all-star. He’s also had the courage to addresshis mental health struggles, becoming an advocate for others to speak out as well.

Away from the court, DeRozan is very much committed to his wife Kiara Morrison. The couple met at USC with Morrison playing on the women’s basketball team and DeRozan the star of the men’s team. Despite separating for a little while, the two got back together and appear committed to each other and their kids.

Lonzo Ball and Denise Garcia

Lonzo and Denise (Instagram)

Marred by injuries and trades, Lonzo Ball hasn’t quite lived up to his full potential, but he’s still young enough to get there if he can stay healthy. Likewise, Ball has had a rollercoaster relationship with his longtime partner Denis Garcia. Their relationship is typical of what you’d expect from a couple of kids in their young 20s.

The two have been off and on a lot, although they have a kid together, which complicates things further. Garcia appeared frequently on the reality show Ball in the Family. They separated again in 2022 with Ball hoping he can focus on basketball.

Klay Thompson and Laura Harrier

Klay and Laura (Twitter)

Thompson has forged a reputation for being not onlya great player but alsoa cool guy with a greatpersonality. He was tough enough to battle through injuries for a few years and then return to help the Warriors win another title in 2022. Unlike his career, in which he stuck to Golden State, Thompson dated many different women including actress Hannah Stocking, basketball player Tiffany Suarez, and model Abigail Ratchford, among others.

He’s also been linked with actress Eiza Gonzalez, although Thompson was most recently serious with actress Laura Harrier, who is best known for her role in Spider-Man: Homecoming. The two were reportedly together from 2018 until early 2020. There have been rumors that they’ve gotten back together, but when it comes to Thompson’s personal life, it’s a guessing game.

Jamal Murray and Harper Hempel

Jamal and Harper (Instagram)

Jamal Murray managed to lead the Nuggets on a couple of deep playoff runs in 2020 and 2021 beforean ACL tearcaused him to miss more than a full season. Fortunately, Murray returned from injury for the 2022-23 season and immediately went back to making Denvera heavyweightin the West.

Away from the court,Murray has enjoyed a rather stable personal life next toHarper Hempel. They met incollege when Murray was a basketball star at the University of Kentucky and Hempel was on the volleyball team. But sheis more than just an NBA player’s girlfriend, working as a social media consultant and also having her own photography business.

Kevin Durant and Cassandra Anderson

Kevin and Cassandra (Getty/Ig)

Kevin Durant is really something special.He has the height of a big guy but the shooting ability of a guard. It explains why he wonMVPin 2014 and has been to 13 All-Star Games so far.

However, Durant has struggled to maintain a stable personal life. He’s had a few different girlfriends throughout his career, not that there’s anything wrong with that, and was even engaged to WNBA player Monica Wright at one point.

That didn’t work out, but maybethings will be different with his current girlfriend Cassandra Anderson. The two have reportedly been together since 2017 when Durant was still in the Bay area.Anderson played volleyball at the University of Florida and has worked in real estate since graduating.

