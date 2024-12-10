Trending topics:
NBA

Jayson Tatum's net worth: How much wealth does the Boston Celtics player have so far?

Jayson Tatum not only dazzles with his elegant and decisive play on the court but has also built a life that reflects his strategic vision and ambition. His story leaves a lasting mark, while steadily growing his fortune. Explore his net worth.

Jayson Tatum 0 of the Boston Celtics looks on during the first half against the Chicago Bulls at the United Center on March 23, 2024.
© IMAGO / Icon SportswireJayson Tatum 0 of the Boston Celtics looks on during the first half against the Chicago Bulls at the United Center on March 23, 2024.

By Ariadna Pinheiro

Jayson Tatum is much more than just a basketball player; he’s a living example of how to combine talent, discipline and long-term vision. Since being drafted by the Boston Celtics, the forward from St. Louis has continued to impress.

From his entry into the league in 2017 as the third overall pick, he has proven himself to be an elite player, recognized for his consistency and ability to lead his team in critical moments.

Not only has he secured one of the NBA‘s most lucrative contracts, but his multimillion-dollar deal with the Celtics includes incentives tied to All-NBA selections and MVP awards, significantly boosting his fortune.

Advertisement

What is Jayson Tatum’s net worth and salary?

Jayson Tatum, the popular Boston Celtics player, has a net worth of $80 million as of December 2024, establishing him as one of the highest-paid players in the NBA. His annual salary stands at $34.8 million so far.

Advertisement
Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics reacts after making a three-point basket against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the third quarter at the TD Garden on November 24, 2024. (Source: Brian Fluharty/Getty Images)

Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics reacts after making a three-point basket against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the third quarter at the TD Garden on November 24, 2024. (Source: Brian Fluharty/Getty Images)

His wealth mainly stems from his professional career, including lucrative contracts such as a recent five-year, $314 million deal with the Boston Celtics, according to sources like Sportskeeda and Forbes.

Advertisement

This contract includes a base salary that increases each year, starting at $33.7 million and reaching up to $71.4 million in the final season if he opts into his player option, as Celebrity Net Worth reported.

In addition to his regular salary, he has earned millions in performance bonuses, such as All-NBA selections, and for setting playoff records, including a 51-point game in a Game 7, which has solidified his reputation as a high-impact star.

Advertisement

Tatum’s on-court impact has also boosted his value. He has been selected five times as an All-Star and played a key role in the Celtics’ championship win in 2024. Outside of his sports career, he remains an influential figure as well.

Jayson Tatum’s earnings with the Boston Celtics

  • 2025-26 | $37.1 million
  • 2024-25 | $34.8 million
  • 2023-24 | $32.6 million
  • 2022-23 | $30.4 million
  • 2021-22 | $28.1 million
  • 2020-21 | $9.9 million
  • 2019 | $7.3 million
  • 2018-19 | $6.7 million
  • 2017-18 | $5.6 million
Advertisement

Jayson Tatum’s endorsments

Jayson Tatum has solidified himself not only as an NBA superstar but also as a prominent figure in the world of endorsements. He holds sponsorship deals with major brands such as Nike, Gatorade, Subway and NBA 2K.

Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics warms up before the game against the Chicago Bulls in the Emirates NBA Cup at the United Center on November 29, 2024. (Source: Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics warms up before the game against the Chicago Bulls in the Emirates NBA Cup at the United Center on November 29, 2024. (Source: Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Advertisement

His collaboration with Nike is particularly remarkable, as he is part of the elite team of athletes for the Jordan Brand. In 2023, he launched his own personalized sneaker line under this partnership, further enhancing his market presence.

Additionally, Tatum has worked with other brands, including Panini, Degree Men and Verizon, strengthening his position in the advertising world. Combined, these endorsements generate significant income, estimated at $1 million annually.

Advertisement

Beyond his commercial ventures, he uses his fame to support philanthropic initiatives. His foundation, The Jayson Tatum Foundation, is dedicated to improving opportunities for youth in his hometown, St. Louis​.

ariadna pinheiro
Ariadna Pinheiro

ALSO READ

NBA Rumors: Miami Heat open to shocking trade of star Jimmy Butler, changing the league landscape
NBA

NBA Rumors: Miami Heat open to shocking trade of star Jimmy Butler, changing the league landscape

MLB News: Dodgers HC Dave Roberts shares sincere thoughts on Teoscar Hernandez future
MLB

MLB News: Dodgers HC Dave Roberts shares sincere thoughts on Teoscar Hernandez future

NHL News: Rangers star Artemi Panarin issues bold statement after loss to Connor Bedard's Blackhawks
NHL

NHL News: Rangers star Artemi Panarin issues bold statement after loss to Connor Bedard's Blackhawks

Former Dak Prescott backup QB on Cowboys confirms he's joining Saints after Derek Carr's injury
NFL

Former Dak Prescott backup QB on Cowboys confirms he's joining Saints after Derek Carr's injury

Better Collective Logo