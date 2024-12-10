Jayson Tatum is much more than just a basketball player; he’s a living example of how to combine talent, discipline and long-term vision. Since being drafted by the Boston Celtics, the forward from St. Louis has continued to impress.

From his entry into the league in 2017 as the third overall pick, he has proven himself to be an elite player, recognized for his consistency and ability to lead his team in critical moments.

Not only has he secured one of the NBA‘s most lucrative contracts, but his multimillion-dollar deal with the Celtics includes incentives tied to All-NBA selections and MVP awards, significantly boosting his fortune.

What is Jayson Tatum’s net worth and salary?

Jayson Tatum, the popular Boston Celtics player, has a net worth of $80 million as of December 2024, establishing him as one of the highest-paid players in the NBA. His annual salary stands at $34.8 million so far.

Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics reacts after making a three-point basket against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the third quarter at the TD Garden on November 24, 2024. (Source: Brian Fluharty/Getty Images)

His wealth mainly stems from his professional career, including lucrative contracts such as a recent five-year, $314 million deal with the Boston Celtics, according to sources like Sportskeeda and Forbes.

This contract includes a base salary that increases each year, starting at $33.7 million and reaching up to $71.4 million in the final season if he opts into his player option, as Celebrity Net Worth reported.

In addition to his regular salary, he has earned millions in performance bonuses, such as All-NBA selections, and for setting playoff records, including a 51-point game in a Game 7, which has solidified his reputation as a high-impact star.

Tatum’s on-court impact has also boosted his value. He has been selected five times as an All-Star and played a key role in the Celtics’ championship win in 2024. Outside of his sports career, he remains an influential figure as well.

Jayson Tatum’s earnings with the Boston Celtics

2025-26 | $37.1 million

2024-25 | $34.8 million

2023-24 | $32.6 million

2022-23 | $30.4 million

2021-22 | $28.1 million

2020-21 | $9.9 million

2019 | $7.3 million

2018-19 | $6.7 million

2017-18 | $5.6 million

Jayson Tatum’s endorsments

Jayson Tatum has solidified himself not only as an NBA superstar but also as a prominent figure in the world of endorsements. He holds sponsorship deals with major brands such as Nike, Gatorade, Subway and NBA 2K.

Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics warms up before the game against the Chicago Bulls in the Emirates NBA Cup at the United Center on November 29, 2024. (Source: Luke Hales/Getty Images)

His collaboration with Nike is particularly remarkable, as he is part of the elite team of athletes for the Jordan Brand. In 2023, he launched his own personalized sneaker line under this partnership, further enhancing his market presence.

Additionally, Tatum has worked with other brands, including Panini, Degree Men and Verizon, strengthening his position in the advertising world. Combined, these endorsements generate significant income, estimated at $1 million annually.

Beyond his commercial ventures, he uses his fame to support philanthropic initiatives. His foundation, The Jayson Tatum Foundation, is dedicated to improving opportunities for youth in his hometown, St. Louis​.