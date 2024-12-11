NBA News: Reigning finals MVP Jaylen Brown reveals his secret to success with the Boston Celtics

Jaylen Brown earned the 2023-24 NBA Finals MVP award for his exceptional performances against the Dallas Mavericks, helping lead the Boston Celtics to their 18th championship. As one of the league’s elite players, he recently revealed what has kept him at the top of his game.

“I’m just trying to improve in all facets of my game, just all my weaknesses,” Brown said to reporters Wednesday, one day before the Celtics’ matchup against the Detroit Pistons. “Keep getting better and better. My playmaking, my defense.”

For Brown, this commitment to improvement has been a constant throughout his career. “I don’t know, maybe there are some other players who don’t really improve, but that’s not me,” the 28-year-old shooting guard said. “I’m gonna keep getting better until I die.”

That relentless drive and focus on growth have been essential to Brown’s rise in the NBA. His career statistics tell the story: since his debut in the 2016-17 season, his numbers have consistently improved, culminating in a career-high 26.6 points per game in 2023 and 3.6 rebounds last season. These performances have earned him three All-Star selections and numerous accolades.

“I’m stronger. I’m more physical. I’m faster. I’ve been using my body. I’ve been screening better,” Brown explained when asked about his growth as a player. “So that’s led to me shooting a lot more free throws.”

Jaylen Brown with Boston teammate Jayson Tatum.

Brown is key for Boston

Jaylen Brown’s dedication to improving all aspects of his game has not only made him one of the NBA’s brightest stars but has also earned him individual accolades. However, his focus isn’t solely on personal success. Brown has also worked diligently to become an even more valuable asset for the Boston Celtics.

“We have a lot of 3-point shooters on our team, so I try to be the guy that’s getting into the paint, getting a paint touch before we get those threes,” Brown explained. His approach reflects a team-first mentality, emphasizing his role in contributing to the collective growth of the Celtics. This selfless focus on team success has, in turn, helped elevate his individual performance, creating a perfect feedback loop where both the player and team continue to improve.

Jaylen Brown’s 2024-25 season

In Wednesday’s interview, Jaylen Brown emphasized the areas of his game that he’s working to improve, specifically on the defensive end. This season, he’s averaging 4.5 defensive rebounds, 1.1 steals, and 0.4 blocks—figures that suggest room for growth in this area.

However, on offense, Brown remains one of the NBA’s most dominant players. He currently ranks 15th in the league in scoring, averaging 25 points per game. His teammate, Jayson Tatum, ranks sixth, underscoring the Celtics’ impressive offensive firepower. As a result, Boston have surged to a 19-5 record, currently sitting in second place in the Eastern Conference.