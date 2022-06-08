Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors will play for the 2022 NBA Finals. Check out the all the information about Game 4 of this series such as: when, where and how to watch the game in the US.

The Boston Celtics will host the Golden State Warriors at the TD Garden for Game 4 of the 2022 NBA Finals. Check out everything you need to know about this NBA Playoffs game, such as the date, time and TV channel.. If you are in the US you can stream live this game on FuboTV.

Boston Celtics have a second game at home to strech out as far as possible in order to have a chance to win this finals series. The team managed by Ime Udoka is playing for the first time an NBA Finals series, that's why they have to be cautious against a team full of future Hall of Famers.

Whereas Golden State Warriors are confident after they even up this series right before the shift to Boston. The team managed by Steve Kerr knows this Finals series has to end at home. Therefore, they can afford to lose one more game on the road.

Boston Celtics vs Golden State Warriors: Date

The 2022 NBA Finals Game 4 between Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors to be played on Friday, June 10, 2022 at 9:00 PM (ET) and to be held at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. The NBA Finals will need at least a Game 5 to crown a champion.

Boston Celtics vs Golden State Warriors: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

How to watch Boston Celtics vs Golden State Warriors in the US

How to watch Boston Celtics vs Golden State Warriors anywhere

