Boston Celtics take on Golden State Warriors for Game 6 of the 2022 NBA Finals at the TD Garden. Check out how to watch the game in the US, the match information, storylines, predictions, and odds.

Boston Celtics vs Golden State Warriors: Predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream the 2022 NBA Finals Game 6 in the US

The Boston Celtics have a last chance to even up this finals series against the Golden State Warriors for the 2022 NBA Finals Game 6. Check out everything you need to know about this crucial game of the finals, such as the game information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch this game. If you are in the US you can stream live on FuboTV.

The Boston Celtics are down in this Finals series for the first time. Despite Jayson Tatum pulled up 27 points with 10 rebounds and 4 assists, however his team couldn't back him up. Only Marcus Smart registered 20 points. The team managed by Ime Udoka needs to win in order to avoid the Warriors' celebration at their home town.

Whereas the Golden State Warriors are confident in these type of situations. Andrew Wiggins was the leading scorer for the Warriors on Monday night's game. He registered 26 points, while Stephen Curry ended the game with 0 shots made out of nine from the three-point line. Steve Kerr, the Warriors' head coach, said "We're going to finish this in Boston, okay?" on Wednesday's to the media present.

Boston Celtics vs Golden State Warriors: Match Information

Date: Thursday, June 16, 2022

Time: 9:00 PM (ET)

Location: TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts

Live Stream: fuboTV

Boston Celtics vs Golden State Warriors: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

Boston Celtics vs Golden State Warriors: Storylines and Head-to-Head

The Boston Celtics know the pressure of these type of elimination matchups. In fact, the Celtics have faced this challenge three times before during their 2022 NBA Playoffs run. Twice against the Milwaukee Bucks and once against the Miami Heat, all of them ended up as a win for the Celtics, just one of them was at the TD Garden.

On the other side, the Golden State Warrriors have all the odds in favor of them. In fact, the last game played at the TD Garden, the Dubs end up with the win. However, their on the road record during this 2022 NBA Playoffs is 4 wins and 5 losses. In addition, Klay Thompson or "Game 6 Klay" might play for his side to pick up the win.

How to watch Boston Celtics vs Golden State Warriors in the US

The 2022 NBA Finals Game 6 between the Boston Celtics and the Golden State Warriors to be played on Thursday, June 16, 2022 at the TD Garden in Boston will be broadcast on FuboTV for the United States.

How to watch Boston Celtics vs Golden State Warriors anywhere

If you want to watch the Boston Celtics vs Golden State Warriors for the 2022 NBA Finals Game 6 set to tip off on Thursday, June 16 at 9:00 PM (ET) but it is not broadcasted in your country, use the Atlas VPN as your alternative.

Boston Celtics vs Golden State Warriors: Predictions and Odds

The Warriors are leading up 3-2 this 2022 NBA Finals series to the Celtics. According to BetMGM, the Boston Celtics are favorites to win Game 6 with -167 odds, while the Golden State Warriorrs have +140 odds to finish this series off. The Over/Under Line is set to 210.5 points for Game 6 of this NBA Finals series.

If you are in New York, Las Vegas, Arizona, New Jersey or any other state where legalize sports betting is permitted, BetMGM offers new customers a risk-free bet, up to $1000! Click right here! Try your luck and win big!