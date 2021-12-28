Boston Celtics will face Los Angeles Clippers this Wednesday, December 29, in a game valid for this 2021/2022 NBA regular season. Here, you can find everything you need to know about this game, such as preview, information, predictions, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Both the Boston Celtics and the Los Angeles Clippers are coming off two consecutive losses, and plan to end the losing streak when they meet this Wednesday, December 29 at the TD Garden. Here you can everything you need to know about this NBA game, such as the preview, information, predictions, storylines, and how to watch or live stream free the game. You can watch it in the US on Fubo TV (free trial).

The Boston Celtics are coming off a two-game losing streak that has allowed teams that were behind (the Toronto Raptors, the Atlanta Hawks and the New York Knicks) to get closer to ninth position, which is one of the last that grants a place in the next Play-in. That's why the Celtics must win if they don't want to lose their ninth position.

Something similar is happening to the Clippers. While they are still among the teams that would go straight to the playoffs (they are sixth), these two losses have allowed the Denver Nuggets to overtake them, and the Dallas Mavericks and Minnesota Timberwolves to get closer. They need victory as soon as possible so as not to fall further behind.

Boston Celtics vs Los Angeles Clippers: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, December 29, 2021

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts

Live Stream: Fubo TV

Boston Celtics vs Los Angeles Clippers: Time by State in the U.S.

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Boston Celtics vs Los Angeles Clippers: Storylines

The game between the Boston Celtics and the Los Angeles Clippers this Wednesday, December 29 at 7:30 PM (ET) at the TD Garden will be the second between these two franchises in this 2021/2022 regular season. The first of them occurred on December 9, and on that occasion it was a close victory for the Clippers by 114-111.

How to Watch or Live Stream Free Boston Celtics vs Los Angeles Clippers in the U.S.

This 2021/2022 NBA regular-season game between Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Clippers (both looking to end a two-game losing streak) to be played this Wednesday, December 29, at the TD Garden, Boston, will be broadcast on FuboTV (Free Trial) in the United States. Other options: NBC Sports Boston, Bally Sports SoCal.

Boston Celtics vs Los Angeles Clippers: Predictions

Bookmarkers have not given yet their favorite for this game, although they will likely do so in the next few hours. However, the Clippers are likely to run with a slight favoritism, since we are talking about the sixth best team in the Western Conference, while the Celtics are ninth in the East and have had many ups and downs.

