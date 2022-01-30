Miami Heat will visit Boston Celtics at the TD Garden this Monday, January 31. Find out everything you want to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, predictions, and how to watch it in the US.

Boston Celtics and Miami Heat will face each other at the TD Garden this Monday, January 31, at 7:30 PM (ET). Check out everything you need to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, information, predictions, storylines, and how to watch it in the US. You can watch it live in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

The Miami Heat are establishing themselves as leaders in the Eastern Conference. Despite losing their last game to the Toronto Raptors, the Florida franchise has won 7 of their last 10 games and now has 2 more wins than the Chicago Bulls, who are in 2nd place. Still, they have to keep winning if they want to retain the lead, as two wins isn't too far away.

On the side of the Boston Celtics, they remain in the Play-in zone. At some point during the season they had a bad run that had put them out of this zone, but they have been able to recover and now they are 9th with 6-4 in their last games. The fight for the last places in the Play-in is very hard with several teams fighting for those places and very close to each other, so in order to keep their place in the postseason, they must win as much as possible.

Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat: Match Information

Date: Monday, January 31, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts

Live Stream: FuboTV

Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat: Time by State in the U.S.

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat: Storylines

The game that the Boston Celtics will play against Miami Heat this Monday, January 31 at 7:00 PM (ET) at the TD Garden, will be the second between these rivals in this 2021/2022 NBA regular season. The first one was played on November 4, on that occasion it was a victory for Celtics by 95-78.

How to Watch or Live Stream Free Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat in the U.S.

This 2021/2022 NBA regular-season game between Boston Celtics and Miami Heat to be played this Monday, January 31, at the TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts; will be broadcast on FuboTV (Free Trial) in the United States. Other options: NBA TV, NBC Sports Boston, Bally Sports Sun.

Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat: Predictions

The Oddsmakers haven't given their favorites yet, but will reveal them in the next few hours. However, it is almost certain that between the leaders of the Eastern Conference and the team that goes ninth, the Oddsmakers will choose the leaders.

