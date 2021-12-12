Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks will face each other at the TD Garden for the 2021/22 NBA regular season. Check out the game preview, information, predictions, odds and how to watch it live in the US.

Boston Celtics will face the Milwaukee Bucks in a game valid for the 2021/22 NBA regular season. It will be an attractive match where the locals will seek to improve their position in the standings (today they are 10th) and the visiting and defending champion will continue to consolidate among the best. Here, you will find everything you want to know about this NBA game, such as predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch the game. You can watch this game in the US on Fubo TV (free trial).

The Boston team is on a negative streak. After winning that extraordinary game against Portland Trail Blazers 145-117, the Celtics have lost three straight games against the Lakers (117-102), Clippers (114-11) and Suns (114-90). If we add to that the defeat against Utah (137-130) we can realize that the visit to the West was not very auspicious.

On the side of the Bucks, his walk is much more solid than that of the Boston. With a win / loss balance of 17-10, it ranks as the second best team in the Eastern Conference, a place they share with the Chicago Bulls and being very close to the best placed, the Brooklyn Nets (with a record of 18-8).

Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks: Match Information

Date: Monday, December 13, 2021

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts

Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks: Time by State in the U.S.

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks: Storylines

The match that will take place at the TD Garden this Monday, December 13 between the Bostons Celtics and the Milwaukee Bucks will be the second that these two rivals play during the current 2021/22 NBA regular season. The previous game between the two took place on November 12 with a victory for the Boston team by 122-113.

On the side of the locals, they will go in search of a victory that allows them to begin to twist their negative 13-14 record, and leave behind the bad experience of their visit to the West. On the side of the Bucks, continue steadfast on your way to defend the title obtained last season and try to reach the Nets at the top of the standings.

How to Watch or Live Stream Free Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks in the U.S.

The 2021/22 NBA regular-season game between Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks, to be played on Monday, December 13, at the TD Garden in Boston, will be broadcast on FuboTV (Free Trial) in the United States. Other options: NBC Sports Boston, Bally Sports WI.

Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks: Predictions and Odds

The bookmarkers have a clear favorite for this match. Taking into account the negative streak that the Boston franchise is going through, it is not surprising that the favorites are the Milwaukee Bucks with -280 odds while the Celtics victory would finish in a +225 payout.

DragtKings Boston Celtics +225 Milwaukee Bucks -280

*Odds via DraftKings