The Boston Celtics will receive Toronto Raptors in what will be an NBA preseason game. Check out everything you need to know about this preseason game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the United States. It will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

The NBA teams want to get to the start of the regular season in the best possible way, which will be in a few weeks. The Toronto Raptors were one of the cheerleaders last season, ranking 5th best in the Eastern Conference. However, they would then lose in the first round of the playoffs, something they will seek to improve on this season.

The Boston Celtics will undoubtedly be one of the candidates this year to win the ring of champions. Last season they made it all the way to the finals, but were clearly outclassed by the Golden State Warriors. In this 2022/2023 they will try to reach the championship, now that they have a much more experienced team.

Boston Celtics vs Toronto Raptors: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, October 5, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts

Live stream: FuboTV

Boston Celtics vs Toronto Raptors: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Boston Celtics vs Toronto Raptors: Storylines

Last season, the Boston Celtics were finalists, so this year they will seek to improve what was done in 2021/2022, for which they must be champions. They will undoubtedly be one of the main candidates since they maintain the base of the finalist team and they are joined by players like Blake Griffin or Danilo Gallinari.

The Toronto Raptors had a bad start in 2021/2022, but then improved until they reached fifth place, qualifying directly for the playoffs. They would then be clearly outclassed by the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round, and so this season they will look to go further.

How to Watch or Live Stream Boston Celtics vs Toronto Raptors in the U.S.

This NBA preseason game between Boston Celtics and Toronto Raptors to be played this Wednesday, October 5 at the TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: NBCSB, TSN.

Boston Celtics vs Toronto Raptors: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers have not revealed their favorites for this game yet, but they will surely do so in the next few hours. However, the favorites are likely to be the local Boston Celtics.

