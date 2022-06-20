The 28-year old player is one of the most wanted players in the free agency. Take a look at his current situation regarding his contract, salary and net worth.

Bradley Beal is a 10-year NBA player who currently plays for the Washington Wizards. Same team that selected him 3rd overall in the 2012 NBA Draft. In his roookie season, he made it to the All-Rookie First team alongside today's superstars such as Damian Lilliard and Anthony Davis.

As one of the veterans in his team, the leadership he has shown over the last two seasons in Washington. In fact, he registered his best field-goal percentage with 48.5% in the 2020-21 regular season. Which led many teams to watch how he has developed as an important player.

For the 2021-22 NBA regular season, the Wizards couldn't make it to the playoffs. However, Beal registered 23 points with 6 assists and 4 rebounds per game. He only got to play 40 games due an injury which he still recovering from.

Bradley Beal's contract

According to the specialized site Spotrac, Bradley Beal signed a 2-year deal that is worth $70,146,336 with the Washington Wizards. This deal includes $70,146,336 guaranteed, and an annual average salary of $35,073,168. He has an option player for the 2022-23 season. So, if Beal takes it, he will earn a base salary of $36,422,136, while carrying a cap hit of $36,422,136 and a dead cap value of $36,422,136.

Bradley Beal's net worth

According to the specialized site Celebrity Net Worth, Bradley Beal's net worth is $40 million dollars. This because of his multiple real estate investments. For example, according to the same site, in October 2020, Bradley paid $6.8 million for a 7,200 square-foot home in Venice, California. In additon, Beal owns a $7.8 million house in Bethesda, Maryland.