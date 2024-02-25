It’s not a secret that LeBron James wanted the Los Angeles Lakers to make some moves before the trade deadline, and that wasn’t the case. Some speculated that could push him out the door in the offseason.

James has a player option for the next season, so he could essentially become an unrestricted free agent if he wanted. Also, his desire to team up with his firstborn, Bronny, could lure him somewhere else.

However, ESPN insider Brian Windhorst, who’s covered LeBron back to his high school days, believes the four-time NBA champion would rather stay in Southern California, albeit at a steep price.

LeBron James Will Demand More Than $100 Million

“I don’t think this is LeBron’s last stand, I don’t think this is the Lakers’ last stand,” Windhorst said on First Take. “First off, I think LeBron is angling to sign a multi-year deal in the offseason with the Lakers that will be nine figures. That will be even bigger than the deal he is on now.“

Nonetheless, Windhorst doesn’t know whether James will play long enough to honor all years of his contract or if the Lakers will be willing to meet his salary pretensions:

“Now, whether or not he’s able to finish that deal, whether or not the Lakers want to give him a three-year contract and pay him $60 million when he’s 42 years old, that’s a different discussion,” Windhorst added.

At the end of the day, James can get as much money as he wants and play for as long as he wants, so he could force the Lakers’ hands to pay up if they want to keep him until he rides into the sunset.

James has earned the right to be the most sought-after free agent in the league, even if he’s close to 40. Now, the ball could be on Jeanie Buss’s and Rob Pelinka’s court.