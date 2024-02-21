More than three decades after being drafted by the Cleveland Cavaliers, LeBron James is the face of the NBA. But at 39, many wonder for how long The King will continue to hold that status.

There are many rising stars in the league who could challenge to take over when the Los Angeles Lakers star decides to hang them up, but he is not sure who that player will be. Not because James doesn’t like the new talents in the league, but because he didn’t even imagine himself as the league’s face.

“I don’t know, because when I came into the league, I didn’t look at myself as the face of anything,” James said, via Lakers Nation. “I didn’t look at myself as the next Michael or the successor to Michael. When I came into the league, the first thing that I thought about was I have to start over now.“

LeBron entered the NBA as a promising prospect straight out of high school, being selected by his hometown Cavs with the first overall pick in the 2003 NBA Draft. From then on, he went on to become the most prominent player in the league, making such an impression that he put Michael Jordan‘s GOAT status in question.

“I did not come in with the mindset I was the number one player in the country still. I came in with the mindset I have to start over and I’m just one of 450 guys,” LeBron added. “I think that’s what allowed me to build and build and build. I didn’t think about being the face of the league. I knew I was being put in a position that I was being the face of a franchise, NBA franchise, at 18 years old. It was very stressful, and I knew the odds were stacked up against me and a lot of people wanted to see me fail. And I just kind of used that as motivation.“

LeBron praises the younger generation of NBA players

While he cannot name just one player as the next face of the NBA, LeBron likes what the new generation of stars is bringing to the league, giving these young players motivation to become the best version of themselves.

“We have a great young group of guys in our league right now that is playing spectacular basketball and also being great off the floor as well,” the Lakers star said. “But I don’t think you just say, okay, well, this guy’s the next person to be the face of anything. You have to just let it happen organically and then see what happens. But we have some great, great players in this league that can carry anything if they put their mind to it and they want it.”

Jayson Tatum believes he can be the next face of NBA

LeBron may have not named his possible successor as the NBA’s face, but Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum believes he can be that guy. In his eyes, a championship is all what he needs to make it happen.

“I feel like it’s mine to take,” Tatum said, via Jared Weiss of The Athletic. “I do feel like, if we win a championship, it would be more distinguished and clear. But I understand I’m in that shortlist for sure. But yeah, when LeBron retires, the face of the league … that’s tough. But, we win a championship, I got something to say about it. I know that.”