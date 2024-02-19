Last week, the Golden State Warriors made all the headlines for somewhat shocking reasons. Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelbourne of ESPN reported that they actually tried to trade for LeBron James.

Apparently, Draymond Green reached out to Warriors owner Joe Lacob to try to get him to trade for his beloved friend, and they spent close to 24 hours trying to convince James and his brass to get a deal done.

Stephen Curry later admitted that the team might not be done pursuing James, adding that it won’t hurt to pick up the phone in the summer. LeBron could become a free agent by turning down his player option for next season.

LeBron Claims He Didn’t Know About The Warriors’ Trade

Unsurprisingly, James had to address the subject during the All-Star Weekend. However, shockingly, he stated that he found out about this news at the same time as everybody else:

“It didn’t go far at all,” James told the NBA on TNT crew. “I actually heard about it when everybody else heard about it. Charles [Barkley] has been in the league, Kenny [Smith] has been in the league, Shaq [O’Neal] has been in the league. Sometimes, conversations happen behind closed doors that you don’t even know about. If it’s real or not, then they’ll bring it to you, but it never even got to me. I heard when the report dropped as well.”

Sorry, King, but we’re having a tough time buying that one. There’s simply no way that he wasn’t consulted about this, especially with all the rumors about his discontent with the organization.

Jeanie Buss is the kind of owner who doesn’t want players who don’t want to be there, and multiple sources confirmed that she reached out to James’ agent, Rich Paul, to inquire about the deal.

Paul reportedly killed the trade, which is something he would’ve never done without at least consulting with LeBron, so the chances of this being true are quite slim.

James has a well-documented history of lying on record, so the fans and online detectives didn’t buy this one for a second. It’s like he does it just for the sake of it at this point.