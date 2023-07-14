Just last week, everybody — even in non–NBA circles — was talking about Victor Wembanayama. The San Antonio Spurs rookie was set to make his debut in the Summer League after going first overall in the draft.

Wembanyama made countless public appearances, addressing the media, shooting videos and whatnot. But it wasn’t his basketball-related activities that made him viral.

Wemby made the rounds after his security guard hit pop star Britney Spears in the face. The days went by and she still hasn’t gotten an apology, so she took to social media to call him out.

Britney Spears Calls Victor Wembanyama Out

“I wanna share with you guys an incident that happened in Vegas that a lot of people are talking about,” said Britney.

“I heard on the news this radio station talking smack and talking s**t that’s why I’m addressing it. I didn’t appreciate the people saying I deserved to be hit because no woman ever deserves to be hit,” added Spears.

Truth be told, the footage shows that Wemby had absolutely nothing to do with this. But even if that were the case, a little empathy and solidarity wouldn’t hurt the seven-footer.