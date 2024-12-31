NBA News: LeBron blamed for Russell's departure, former Lakers star shares nickname for James

The Los Angeles Lakers‘ recent struggles led to the belief that the team needed a shakeup to improve its performance for the 2024-25 NBA season. In a surprising move, they traded D’Angelo Russell, Maxwell Lewis, and three second-round picks to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for Dorian Finney-Smith and Shake Milton. However, the deal has drawn criticism, with a former Lakers player placing the blame squarely on LeBron James, even giving him a new nickname.

In a video shared on social media, Dwight Howard expressed his disbelief over the trade. “D-Lo went to the Nets. What’s going on NBA? What’s going on Lakers?” he began, clearly questioning the decision. “They traded D-Lo for Finney-Smith?” he added, showing his disagreement with the Lakers’ choice.

Howard wasted no time in pointing the finger at LeBron James. “LeGM made the decision,” he said, cleverly combining James’ name with the initials for General Manager. “LeGM said it’s enough D-Lo. Let me be the GM. They just be doing anything.”

Howard’s comments are far from casual. He clearly believes that LeBron has an outsized influence on team decisions—so much so that he’s essentially taking on the role of the team’s general manager, determining which players should stay and which should go.

Los Angeles Lakers Center Dwight Howard (39) looks on before an NBA game.

Dwight Howard’s insight

Beyond the debate over the trade’s validity and whether the new acquisitions will help the Lakers in the short term, Dwight Howard’s opinion carries weight when it comes to what happens inside the franchise. Over the course of his 18-year NBA career, Howard played for the Lakers during three separate stints.

His first tenure with the team was between 2012 and 2013, before he returned in 2019 and again in 2021. During his last two stints, Howard played alongside LeBron James, giving him a unique perspective on the daily workings of the team and firsthand insight into the superstar’s influence. If Howard is suggesting that LeBron has significant sway over team decisions, it’s likely because of what he witnessed up close during his time in Los Angeles.

The real test for the Lakers

As with any trade, the ultimate judgment will be made on the court. The Lakers’ upcoming game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday night will be the first opportunity to see how Dorian Finney-Smith and Shake Milton fit into the roster. Their performances will provide a clearer picture of whether the trade was the right move for the franchise.