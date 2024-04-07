LeBron James' firstborn, Bronny James, hasn't impressed many NBA scouts. Nonetheless, he could still be taken in the upcoming edition of the NBA Draft.

Bronny James could still get drafted, but not for his play

Bronny James declared for the NBA Draft.

He’ll still maintain his college eligbility.

This draft class is considered ‘weak.’

Bronny James Could Still Make It To The NBA

For years, NBA scouts, media, fans, and even players have kept tabs on Bronny James. That’s just what happens when you’re LeBron James‘ firstborn and also decide to pursue a career in professional basketball.

However, unlike the Los Angeles Lakers star, Bronny isn’t a highly-touted recruit. If anything, most scouts agree that he wouldn’t be a one-and-done player if it wasn’t for his last name.

Recently, Bronny decided to enter the transfer portal after a bad rookie year at USC, but he’s also exploring his future in the pros by declaring for the NBA Draft. Notably, despite his unimpressive numbers and lack of playing time, an unnamed scout believes he could benefit from this year’s poor draft class.

Weak Draft Could Benefit Bronny

“It’s a bad draft, and teams might think they can lure LeBron,” one Western Conference scout told Dan Woike of the LA Times. “So owners might take the chance in the second round because it will make them tons of money financially, and they’ll sell out arenas.”

Bronny’s physical traits are clearly there, and so is the basketball IQ. Some believe that could translate to a successful career, even if he’s obviously not in the same stratospher as his old man:

“The things he does well help really good teams,” the executive said. “[He’s got an] NBA body and is a solid athlete. Smart player, a solid on-ball defender, and can maybe become a solid perimeter shooter. Mentality-wise, he’s a glue guy.”

At the end of the day, the NBA Draft is all about potential and taking risks, and it would be hard to think of someone more worthy of a gamble than LeBron James’ son, especially if you can land his father in a package deal.