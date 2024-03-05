The Los Angeles Lakers want to make sure that LeBron James plays for them throughout the course of his entire NBA career. That means they need to keep him happy and make sure he picks up his player option in the offseason.

Notably, taking his older son, Bronny James, in the upcoming NBA Draft, could be a step in the right direction. He’s confessed his desire to team up with Bronny in the NBA at some point.

However, Bronny’s draft stock has plummeted drastically this season. First, he suffered a cardiac arrest that seemed to put his career in jeopardy. Now, he’s barely playing and posting unimpressive numbers.

Stephon Marbury Thinks Bronny Is Better Than People Think

Even so, multiple former players who have watched Bronny play and grow believe he’s way better than people give him credit for. That includes former NBA star Stephon Marbury:

“Bronny James is a pro, you can’t go by stats with him right now because he’s only playing half the game,” Marbury said on the Ball Don’t Stop podcast. “His ability to shoot, get to the rim, pass and block shots is grade A. One more year of college will help.”

Scouts have never been too high on Bronny, and most analysts believe he could benefit from additional time in college. Even so, they’ve always lauded his atlhetic traits, work ethic, and defensive instincts.

Whatever the case, it wouldn’t be the first time that we see a player struggle in college and become a star at the next level and vice versa. And if you’re going to take a gamble on any player, it might as well be LeBron James’ son.

Hopefully, he’ll be able to fulfill his dream of playing in the NBA, and watching him play side-by-side with his old man would be yet another testament to LeBron’s unmatched durability.