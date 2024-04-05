LeBron James surprised the NBA a few days ago when he stated that his retirement is near. The King is 39 years old, but the Los Angeles Lakers are in their best shape, aiming to dethrone the Denver Nuggets.

“Not very long (how longer he’ll play in the NBA). I’m on the other side of the hill. I’m not going to play another 21 years. That’s for sure. Not very long. I don’t know when that door will close as far as when I retire, but I don’t have much time left.”

However, when Bronny James decided to enroll with USC a few months ago, the legend also hinted during an interview with ESPN that one of his dreams was to play alongside his son. In fact, many teams thought that would be the key to attract LeBron for a Last Dance.

“I need to be on the floor with my boy. I got to be on the floor with Bronny. Either in the same uniform or a matchup against him. But I would love to do the whole Ken Griffey Sr. and Jr. thing. That would be ideal for sure. Being with him. Spending a full year with him in the same uniform, that would be the icing on the cake.”

Will LeBron James play with Bronny James in the NBA?

Bronny James has officially declared on Instagram that he be available for the 2024 NBA Draft after a bittersweet first year at USC. There were a lot of expectations around him, but, a cardiac arrest put everything on hold last July.

Fortunately, Bronny got medical clearance to play with the Trojans. However, the numbers haven’t been there. At the same time, LeBron’s son maintains with this decision his college eligibility and also declared he’ll enter the transfer portal.

“I’ve had a year with some ups and downs but all added to growth for me as a man, student and athlete. I’ve made the decision to enter the NBA Draft while maintaining my college eligibility and will also be entering the NCAA transfer portal.”