Boxing Heavyweight legend clears rumors of potential fight against Jake Paul

After defeating Mike Tyson in November, Jake Paul has been called out by several boxers, including Artur Beterbiev, Daniel Dubois, and Oliver McCall. However, rumors of a potential fight against boxing legend Roy Jones Jr. have surfaced, prompting a response from the 55-year-old.

“I love what Jake has done for our sport. I also love the time and effort that he’s put forth to develop his craft. Being that I was Mike’s last opponent before the big exhibition that they put on, I do feel like I’d probably be the most noteworthy opponent at this point,” Jones wrote in an Instagram post.

Despite his enthusiasm, Jones admitted he hasn’t been contacted by Paul’s team. “So it’s not a reality at this point,” he said, while remaining open to the possibility. Jones last competed in April 2023, suffering a loss to former UFC champion Anthony Pettis.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest heavyweight boxers of all time, Jones boasts wins over James Toney, Antonio Tarver, and Felix Trinidad. While his profile matches the caliber of Paul’s recent opponents, it appears the former YouTuber isn’t considering Jones for now.

Jake Paul returns to training, teases next fight

Though Paul has yet to confirm any fights for 2025, he recently revealed he’s back in training. According to Athlon Sports, Paul shared Instagram videos of himself shadowboxing and performing strength and conditioning drills, captioning them with “Something’s coming.”

Among the pool of potential opponents, Conor McGregor has emerged as a top contender. The Irishman was initially linked to a fight in an exhibition against Paul’s brother, Logan, in India next summer.

While Logan is dedicating the coming months to WWE and Raw, as reported by Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp, Jake could step in as McGregor’s opponent. For now, the younger Paul has hinted at a major announcement this month, leaving fans eagerly awaiting his next move.