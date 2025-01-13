Where to watch Madison Keys vs Ann Li live for free in the USA: 2025 Australian Open

Madison Keys is set to take on Ann Li in a thrilling first-round clash at the 2025 Australian Open. USA fans can stay up to date with key details, including the match date, start time, and live streaming options, ensuring they don’t miss a moment of the action.

In a highly anticipated match at the year’s first Grand Slam, two American players will battle for a spot in the second round, offering fans top-tier tennis without the need for late-night Australian Open viewing.

Madison Keys, a familiar face to US audiences and a top-20 player, enters the match as the favorite against Ann Li, a 24-year-old of Chinese descent who will look to pull off an upset and advance. This exciting showdown promises to deliver plenty of action as both players aim for a crucial victory.

When will the Madison Keys vs Ann Li match be played?

Madison Keys will take on Ann Li in the first round of the 2025 Australian Open this Tuesday, January 14. The match is set to begin at 1:00 AM (ET).

Madison Keys vs Ann Li: Time by State in the USA

ET: 1:00 AM

CT: 12:00 AM

MT: 11:00 PM (January 13)

PT: 10:00 PM (January 13)

How to watch Madison Keys vs Ann Li in the USA

Catch this thrilling 2025 Australian Open showdown between Madison Keys and Ann Li, streaming live on Fubo (free trial). For in-depth coverage, don’t miss the action on ESPN+ and ESPN2.