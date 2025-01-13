Trending topics:
After another early postseason exit, the Pittsburgh Steelers have made a definitive statement on Mike Tomlin’s future as head coach.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Mike Tomlin will remain as head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers even after another disappointing loss in the playoffs against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. The information was confirmed by Gerry Dulac.

“Despite a widespread public outcry and another embarrassing early exit from the postseason, the Steelers are not planning to make any move involving coach Mike Tomlin, according to team sources.”

Tomlin relied on Russell Wilson and Justin Fields as potential solutions to finally win another Super Bowl, but it all ended in failure, and the team has now gone eight seasons without a postseason victory.

How long is Mike Tomlin under contract?

Last June, Mike Tomlin signed a three-year contract extension to continue as head coach of the Steelers through the 2027 season. According to Gerry Dulac, his position is secure, but coordinators Arthur Smith and Teryl Austin could be at risk.

“After losing their sixth consecutive postseason game and being one-and-done for the eighth time under Tomlin, the Steelers will apparently attempt to fix their recurring problems with solutions that don’t involve their 18-year head coach. Changes among the coaching staff are likely to be expected.”

