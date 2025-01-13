NFL News: Troy Aikman shares his opinion on the Cowboys' situation, and fans probably won't like it

The Dallas Cowboys’ situation has become even more challenging without a head coach, and while experts are throwing out potential candidates, no strong frontrunner has emerged so far. Additionally, the franchise legend, Troy Aikman, decided to weigh in on his former team’s tough spot, and his opinion may not sit well with fans.

During his work with ESPN, Aikman dropped a comment that could be a bombshell straight at the Cowboys’ problem, saying it’s highly unlikely that multiple candidates are lining up to take the job with the franchise: “I wish them well but to say that it’s a coveted job I’m not sure I would necessarily agree with that.”

Aikman, who still holds a deep connection with the team that gave him three Super Bowls, said, “I love the Dallas Cowboys.” He also reminisced about his over a decade-long career with the franchise, where he earned multiple accolades, including six Pro Bowl selections.

The departure of Mike McCarthy surprised him: “I thought McCarthy was going to be the head coach; it was a surprise to me that he won’t be.” Despite that, Aikman expressed support for Kellen Moore as the most logical choice for the position.