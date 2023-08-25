In a development that provides clarity, the cause behind Bronny James‘ sudden cardiac arrest, which took place late last month, has been disclosed. The incident rocked the basketball world as it unfolded during the preparations for his upcoming debut with the USC Trojans.

Bronny, the son of Lakers superstar LeBron James, experienced the alarming cardiac event on July 24 while in practice. Notably, the incident occurred at the venue where the Trojans play and practice, creating an immediate shock in the sports community.

With the season scheduled to commence later this year, the untimely health setback has cast a shadow over Bronny’s future as a player. The latest update on his condition was shared by his own side.

The Cause of Bronny James’ Sudden Cardiac Arrest

The Trojans’ campaign was expected to be a significant moment for Bronny, but the cardiac arrest has obligated him to pause his plans. Despite there is speculation about his eligibility for the 2024 NBA draft, his health remains as the most important thing. Recently, a spokesperson of the James family gave an update as to what was the cause of the incident.

“After a comprehensive initial evaluation at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center led by Dr. Merije Chukumerije and follow-up evaluations at the Mayo Clinic led by Dr. Michael J. Ackerman and Atlantic Health/Morristown Medical Center led by Dr. Matthew W. Martinez, the probable cause of Mr. James’ sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) has been identified.”

This valuable communication then elaborated on the underlying cause: “It is an anatomically and functionally significant Congenital Heart Defect which can and will be treated. We are very confident in Bronny’s full recovery and return to basketball in the very near future. We will continue to provide updates to media and respectfully reiterate the family’s request for privacy.”

How Old Is Bronny James?

Bronny James, LeBron’s oldest son, is 18 years old.