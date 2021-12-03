Brooklyn Nets play against Chicago Bulls for an Eastern Conference game in the 2021-22 NBA Regular Season. Full details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US.

Brooklyn Nets and Chicago Bulls are ready to play in an Eastern Conference game in the 2021 NBA Regular Season. This game will take place at Barclays Center on December 4, 2021 at 4:00 PM (ET). Hottest game of the conference between number one and two of the table. Here is all the detailed information about this NBA game including date, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch this game in the US. You can watch this game live on FuboTV with a 7-day Free Trial.

The Nets remain firm as the conference leaders with 15-6 overall and a recent win against the New York Knicks at home. The team is working perfectly without Kyrie Irving, but the offense would be much better with Kyrie on the roster.

Chicago Bulls are very close to first place in the Eastern Conference with 15-8 overall and 6-4 in their last 10 games. The Bulls have a solid record on the road with a recent win against the New York Knicks 119-115.

Brooklyn Nets vs Chicago Bulls: Match Information

Date: Saturday, December 4, 2021.

Time: 4:00 PM (ET)

Location: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York.

Brooklyn Nets vs Chicago Bulls: Times by State in the US

ET: 4:00 PM

CT: 3:00 PM

MT: 2:00 PM

PT: 1:00 PM

Brooklyn Nets vs Chicago Bulls: Storylines

Brooklyn Nets are the No. 1 team in the Eastern Conference with 15 wins and only 8 losses, plus the team closed November with only 3 losses against Chicago Bulls 95-118, Golden State Warriors 99-117 and a recent one against Phoenix Suns 107- 113. But the numbers last month were positive, the losses were minimal and the team won 11 games, most of the games on the road. Brooklyn Nets are scoring an average of 109.6 points per game as the 10th-best offense of the season.

Chicago Bulls won a game against the Nets at home on November 8, that was the second victory of November for the Bulls after opening the month with one win and two losses. That game was dominated by the Bulls, they won three quarters thanks to an impeccable defensive work with 41 defensive rebounds and 14 turnovers by the Nets. The Chicago Bulls offense is scoring an average of 109.5 points per game and the team's defense allows only 105.1 points as the ninth-best of the 2021 NBA season.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Brooklyn Nets vs Chicago Bulls in the U.S.

This game of the Eastern Conference in the NBA Regular Season will be available in multiple channels, and will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV, and other options available to watch the game in the US are YES Network, NBA League Pass. To watch the game you can use your TV or download an app on your smartphone.

Brooklyn Nets vs Chicago Bulls: Predictions And Odds

The Brooklyn Nets have the advantage of playing at home and that's always a plus, but the home team defense struggled in the most recent game against the visitors. Chicago Bulls are slightly underdogs, they know how to win against the Nets but that win was at home. The best pick for this NBA game is: Chicago Bulls (Spread TBA).



FanDuel Brooklyn Nets TBA Totals TBA Chicago Bulls TBA

* Odds via FanDuel.