Brooklyn Nets and New York Knicks are ready to play in a Eastern Conference game in the 2021 NBA Regular Season. This game will take place at Barclays Center in Brooklyn on November 30, 2021 at 7:30 PM (ET). Home is a safe place to win. Here is all the detailed information about this NBA game including date, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch this game in the US.

Three days ago the Nets lost to the Suns 107-113, that game was the end of a four-game winning straek. But after that loss the Nets continue to dominate the Eastern Conference with 14-6 in the first spot.

The New York Knicks recently beat the Atlanta Hawks 99-90, but in the last ten games the Knicks have a negative record with 4 wins and 6 losses. The team has been struggling since the beginning of the season to maintain a positive record.

Brooklyn Nets vs New York Knicks: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, November 30, 2021.

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York.

Brooklyn Nets vs New York Knicks: Times by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Brooklyn Nets vs New York Knicks: Storylines

Brooklyn Nets have won seven of the last 10 games, but the most recent game was a tough loss to the Suns. The first quarter of that game was dominated by the Suns by 34-20 and the visitors won the first half by 56-46. The second half was just as difficult for the Nets, they won only the fourth quarter 35-23, but the Suns were in control of the game. The Nets had 20 turnovers against just 12 for the Suns. The Nets offense are scoring an average of 109.5 points per game.

For more than 20 days the New York Knicks did not win a game on the road, but they finally won one against the Atlanta Hawks 99-90. Prior to that game the Knicks lost two games on the road to Charlotte Hornets 96-104 and Chigaco Bulls 103-109. The Knicks on the road record is positive with 6 wins and only three losses. After this game the Knicks return home to play the Bulls and Nuggets. The Knicks' average is low at 106.3 points per game and the team's defense allows 106.2 points.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Brooklyn Nets vs New York Knicks in the U.S.

This game of the Eastern Conference in the NBA Regular Season will be available in multiple channels, and will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV, and other options available to watch the game in the US are TNT, Watch TNT, TNTdrama.com, TNT App, NBA League Pass. To watch the game you can use your TV or download an app on your smartphone.

Brooklyn Nets vs New York Knicks: Predictions And Odds

Brooklyn Nets are favorites with -6.5 points to cover and -240 moneyline at FanDuel, they have slightly better offense compared to the last two weeks. New York Knicks are underdogs with +6.5 ATS and +220 moneyline. The best pick for this NBA game is: Brooklyn Nets -6.5.



FanDuel Brooklyn Nets -6.5 / -240 Totals 216 New York Knicks +6.5 / +220

* Odds via FanDuel.