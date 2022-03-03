Chicago Bulls and Milwaukee Bucks face each other on Friday at United Center for the 2021/22 NBA regular season. Check out how to watch or live stream the game free in the US, the preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Chicago Bulls and Milwaukee Bucks will face at United Center in Chicago on Friday, March 4, 2022, at 8:30 PM (ET) in the regular 2021/22 NBA Season. Here, you will find everything you want to know about this NBA game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream the game free. If you want to watch it live in the US, tune in to fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming).

This will be their 257th regular-season game. Expectedly, the Chicago Bulls are the slight favorites in head-to-head clashes, claiming a win in 132 direct duels to this day, while the Milwaukee Bucks have celebrated a triumph in 124 matches so far.

Their last meeting took place on January 21, 2022, and it ended in a 94-90 win for the Bucks at home in Milwaukee. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the fourth time in the 2021-2022 NBA season.

Chicago Bulls vs Milwaukee Bucks: Match Information

Date: Friday, March 4, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: United Center, Chicago

Location: United Center, Chicago

Chicago Bulls vs Milwaukee Bucks: Time By State in the U.S.

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Chicago Bulls vs Milwaukee Bucks: Storylines

Chicago Bulls have been in a good form recently in the NBA season. In the last five fixtures, they have won three times, losing twice (WWWLL). Meanwhile, like their opponents, the Milwaukee Bucks have also won three times in their last five matches (WLLWW).

The Bucks currently sit in fourth place on the Eastern Conference table with a win percentage of 0.603. While the Bulls are placed two positions above them, in second place in the Eastern Conference, with a win percentage of 0.629. These opponents have a long history of previous encounters, as their first one dates back to October 16, 1968, and it ended in an 89-84 win for the Bulls.

How To Watch Or Live Stream Free Chicago Bulls vs Milwaukee Bucks in the U.S.

The 2021/22 NBA regular-season game between Chicago Bulls and Milwaukee Bucks, to be played on Friday, at the United Center, will be broadcast on ESPN in the United States.

You can also subscribe to NBA League Pass through FuboTV by clicking here! The price is $14.99 per month, in addition to the cost of your existing subscription.

Chicago Bulls vs Milwaukee Bucks: Predictions And Odds

The oddsmakers are yet to reveal the odds of the Chicago Bulls vs Milwaukee Bucks matchup. However, judging by the Bulls' position on the table, we can expect them to win at home.

* Odds via BetMGM