Are Tyler Herro and Norman Powell playing today, February 21, for Heat vs Grizzlies?

The Miami Heat face the Memphis Grizzlies in a matchup that promises high-level action in the NBA regular season, but one question arises among fans: Will Tyler Herro and Norman Powell play?

By Emilio Abad

Tyler Herro and Norman Powell of Miami Heat.
© Todd Kirkland /Geoff Stellfox /Getty ImagesTyler Herro and Norman Powell of Miami Heat.

The Miami Heat face the Memphis Grizzlies in a matchup between two teams competing at a similar level this season, making it a meaningful test for both sides. As the NBA regular season intensifies, availability becomes crucial, and a key question surrounds two prominent names: Will Tyler Herro and Norman Powell take the floor?

Herro, who is dealing with a rib injury, is listed as probable for Saturday’s contest against the Grizzlies. He returned from a 15-game absence on Friday against the Atlanta Hawks, coming off the bench for 23 minutes and producing strong numbers in his first game back. His performance immediately reinforced how vital he remains to Miami’s offensive structure.

He appears on track to play in the second game of Miami’s back-to-back set, though the Heat are expected to monitor his workload closely as he continues easing back into full rhythm. The coaching staff must balance competitiveness with caution, prioritizing long-term health while pursuing another road win.

Powell, who is managing an illness, is also listed as probable. He logged 25 minutes in Miami’s 128 to 97 victory over Atlanta on Friday, finishing with 15 points, three rebounds, two assists, and one steal while shooting efficiently from the free throw line. His availability would provide additional scoring depth on the perimeter.

Davion Mitchell and Norman Powell

Davion Mitchell and Norman Powell react during an NBA game.

How both teams enter the matchup

In Friday’s win over Atlanta, Herro led the Heat with 24 points, four rebounds and three assists off the bench, while Bam Adebayo added 17 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Miami displayed balanced scoring and defensive intensity, elements they will need to replicate against Memphis.

Memphis enters Saturday’s contest with a 21-33 record after defeating the Utah Jazz at home on Friday night. Despite their overall struggles this NBA season, the Grizzlies showed resilience in that performance and will look to build momentum.

Olivier Maxence Prosper paced the Grizzlies with 23 points and five rebounds off the bench in the win over Utah, while GG Jackson contributed 20 points, four rebounds and three assists. With both teams monitoring injuries and rotations, depth and execution could determine the outcome. Jerome, who missed Friday’s game for injury management, is off the injury report and is expected to return, adding another variable to an already compelling matchup.

Emilio Abad
