Is LeBron James playing today, February 20, for Lakers vs Clippers?

The Los Angeles Lakers (33-21) host the Los Angeles Clippers (27-28) at Crypto.com Arena for an NBA regular-season matchup, marking the first game back from the All-Star break. The major concern for the home side is whether LeBron James will be available for action tonight.

According to the latest official NBA injury report, the Lakers have downgraded LeBron James to questionable due to left knee soreness for tonight’s cross-town rivalry. On a positive note for head coach JJ Redick, James is the only player currently listed on the team’s injury report.

The NBA’s all-time leading scorer participated in the recent All-Star festivities, where he suited up for Team Stripes and played a total of 21 minutes across three mini-games. James attempted to manage his workload during the break to ensure he would be fully fit for the second half of the season.

At 41 years old and in his record-breaking 23rd NBA season, LeBron remains a cornerstone for the Lakers. Through 36 games this season, he has been averaging 22.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, 7.4 assists, and 1.5 steals in nearly 33 minutes per game.

LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers. (Getty Images)

Luka Doncic returns to the lineup

Should James be unable to play tonight, the Lakers will face a significant void. However, the big news is the return of Luka Doncic after he missed the last four games due to a hamstring strain.

The Slovenian superstar also appeared in the All-Star Game for Team World, logging just five minutes in a brief appearance. His presence on the court was a welcome sight for Laker Nation, serving as a clear indicator that the guard would be ready to return immediately following the break.

Adding to the positive news for the Lakers, JJ Redick confirmed that shooting guard Austin Reaves is no longer under a minutes restriction and is fully fit following his own injury recovery. Consequently, if LeBron is sidelined tonight, Doncic and Reaves will be expected to lead the charge for a victory.