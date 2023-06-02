Caleb Martin's salary at Heat: How much does he make per hour, day, week, month, and year?

Caleb Martin has one of the greatest stories in the league. A player who was initially overlooked in the 2019 NBA Draft, he overcame adversity from the very beginning before finally making a name for himself with the Heat.

The Charlotte Hornets appeared to give him an opportunity, but it wasn’t long before he was waived. That’s when Erik Spoelstra gave him a lifeline, offering Martin the possibility to join Miami on a two-way contract.

Eventually, the small forward made his way to the roster. In a fascinating turn of events, he became a key contributor for a Heat team that defied the odds in the 2023 NBA playoffs, making all their way to the Finals as a No. 8 seed.

Caleb Martin’s contract with the Heat

According to Spotrac, Caleb Martin signed a three-year, $20,408,850 deal with the Miami Heat in 2022. We’re talking about a fully-guaranteed contract, so there’s nothing he has to worry about. He’ll get every single penny.

How much does Caleb Martin make a year?

His annual average salary would be $6,802,950, but he won’t make exactly the same every year. In 2022-23, Martin is due $6,479,000, which breaks down as follows: $539,916 a month; $134,979 a week; $19,282 a day; $803 an hour; $13.4 a minute; and $0.22 a second.