Throughout the course of the years, the Los Angeles Lakers have had the most amount of talent in the league, with LeBron James and Anthony Davis being the latest additions to their long list of legends.

Needless to say, keeping up to the Purple and Gold standards is no easy task. And it’s been more than proven that some players just aren’t made to thrive in Hollywood.

Hopefully, that won’t be the case with Cam Reddish, who’s looking to make a name for himself after being the 10th pick in the NBA Draft just four years ago, and who recently vowed to make an impact in Los Angeles

Cam Reddish Reveals What He’ll Bring To The Table

“Continuity is definitely a big part. Trying to stay healthy, stay ready, definitely just stay in shape. So far, so good,” Reddish said, per Lakers Nation.

“I think the ability to do it on both sides of the ball. Bring that energy on defense and then offensively being able to do a variety of different things, make plays and things like that,” he added.

Reddish was one of the highest-touted prospects in the game, and he’s still young, athletic, and has shown glimpses of great play. But this will likely be his final chance to prove that he belongs in the league.