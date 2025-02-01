Carmelo Anthony harshly criticizes Jimmy Butler for his behavior with the Miami Heat

The saga between Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat appears to be nearing its conclusion, as the franchise is actively seeking a new team for the six-time All-Star while he remains indefinitely suspended by the Heat. NBA legend Carmelo Anthony recently weighed in on the situation, offering harsh criticism of Butler’s behavior.

During an episode of his podcast, 7PM In Brooklyn, the former New York Knicks star didn’t hold back, asserting that Butler’s actions are no longer just hurting the team—they are now impacting the entire organization.

“You can’t keep doing this. It was funny at first, but now it’s affecting business. Everybody looking at you now like you affect their business,” Anthony explained. “You are a cancer to the business, not to the team we know you can hoop, we know you can play, but you are becoming a cancer to the organization”.

“They’re suspending you indefinitely because that’s the most minor way of handling this. That is just a slow death right now,” he continued. “Then it goes to he’s not going to start, then he walks out of practice. You already don’t feel like you’re a part of what’s going on. In his mind, he really feel like he ain’t got no job”.

Jimmy Butler #22 of the Miami Heat looks on during the first quarter against the Miami Heat at Kaseya Center. (Rich Storry/Getty Images)

Anthony’s advice for Butler

Anthony offered Butler some direct advice, warning him to leave the controversy behind as it could have long-term repercussions on his career and might even result in him being left without a team.

“My advice to Jimmy. Jimmy, I know you have got to sever this s—. Your money is your money, it ain’t about the money,” Anthony said. “This is about now with Jimmy figuring out what you’re gonna do. Your next might be your best and your last move“.

He also cautioned Butler against escalating the conflict further, suggesting it could lead to an outcome similar to Stephon Marbury’s contentious exit from the Knicks.

“Chill out until this s— happens because they’re going to Marbury you,” Anthony continued. “They’re going to tell you, ‘Don’t even come around no more until we figure out what’s next.’ When they do that, there ain’t no other team you’re going to”.

Dwight Howard weighs in on Butler’s situation

Three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year Dwight Howard, appearing alongside Anthony, echoed similar concerns. Howard suggested that Butler’s conduct could make other teams wary of signing him.

“I don’t think this is the right way to get another contract,” Howard said. “As good as he is, who’s going to invest if they know that this could possibly end up in that same type of situation at the end of that contract?”