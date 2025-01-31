Following his latest indefinite suspension, Jimmy Butler has become a hot topic among NBA teams looking to acquire him. The veteran forward is reportedly seeking a change of scenery and a team with a compelling project that would allow him to reclaim his place among the NBA’s elite. One of the most frequently mentioned destinations is the Golden State Warriors. In response to the speculation, Warriors star Draymond Green shared his strong opinion on the possibility of Butler joining the team.

“It’s hard to trade a guy that make $52M a year… Say you wanna trade for Jimmy with the least amount of players that you could on our roster. That means either you gotta trade Jimmy straight up for Steph, or you have to trade Jimmy for me and Wiggs… I don’t think you’re going to do that,” stated Draymond Green on this podcast The Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis.

Draymond Green offered a candid and realistic take on the possibility of Jimmy Butler joining the Warriors, emphasizing the financial challenges of such a move. He pointed out that Butler’s $52 million annual salary would make a trade nearly impossible without parting ways with a star player, essentially meaning he would have to be traded for either himself or Stephen Curry. In Green’s words, that scenario is simply not realistic.

Advertisement

Advertisement

If the Warriors were to find a way to acquire Jimmy Butler, he could be an ideal complement to both Draymond Green and Stephen Curry. His versatility would provide much-needed depth, allowing him to step in for Green or Curry when needed.

Jimmy Butler #22 of the Miami Heat drives to the basket against the San Antonio Spurs during the second quarter of the game at Kaseya Center on January 19, 2025 in Miami, Florida.

Advertisement

Additionally, Butler’s presence as a starter would enhance the team’s balance, giving Curry and Green more freedom to focus on their offensive roles while adding stability to the Warriors’ overall game plan.

Advertisement

see also Stephen Curry reveals he wanted to prove to Steve Kerr that he still has more to offer the Warriors

Miami Heat reportedly clear on terms for potential Jimmy Butler trade

According to NBA insider Shams Charania, the Miami Heat are actively exploring trade options for Jimmy Butler but are seeking a return that includes a player on a short-term contract along with draft assets.

Advertisement

Shams Charania also reaffirmed that the Golden State Warriors remain interested, while the Phoenix Suns have also emerged as potential suitors. However, the Heat have yet to receive an offer that meets their demands for Butler.

The Miami Heat are running out of time to resolve the Jimmy Butler situation, as keeping him on the roster seems increasingly difficult given the circumstances. However, their priority is clear: the future. By prioritizing draft assets in trade discussions, it appears that a major move could be on the horizon, potentially taking shape at the end of the season.

Advertisement