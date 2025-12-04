Are Joel Embiid, Paul George, and Jimmy Butler playing tonight, Dec. 4, in 76ers vs Warriors?

The Philadelphia 76ers face Golden State Warriors in the NBA regular season, as both franchises continue fighting to climb the standings. For now, they remain Play-In teams, and to keep pushing upward, they need their biggest stars healthy. That leads to the major question heading into Thursday’s matchup: Will Joel Embiid, Paul George and Jimmy Butler be available?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Embiid is listed as doubtful with injuries to both knees, making it likely that he will miss his second straight game. Meanwhile, Paul George has joined him on the injury report as questionable with a left knee issue. The veteran forward played in the 76ers’ win over the Washington Wizards on Tuesday, logging 18 minutes with 11 points, five rebounds, one steal and shooting 4-for-10 from the field, including 3-for-5 from beyond the arc.

On the other side, Golden State has a sizable injury report going into its visit to Philadelphia on Thursday, Dec. 4. Five players are questionable, including Jimmy Butler. “His knee injury isn’t believed to be serious,” Anthony Slater reported. “His status for Thursday’s game in Philadelphia is to be determined, but Butler shouldn’t miss much — if any — time.”

Advertisement

It will be a tough matchup for both franchises if multiple stars sit out. The 76ers still have Tyrese Maxey, who continues carrying the team and can take over games, but to beat the Warriors, he will need help. Golden State also has injury concerns, but the Warriors still delivered a strong performance against the Oklahoma City Thunder even without their top talent.

Advertisement

Jimmy Butler III #10 and Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors high-five.

Advertisement

Butler’s numbers and his importance

Butler has appeared in 20 games for the Warriors this season. He is averaging 19.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5 assists while shooting 51.9% from the field and 43.9% from three. With Stephen Curry currently out, Golden State will rely heavily on Butler if they want to knock off the 76ers and bounce back. Steve Kerr’s squad enters the night with an 11-11 record.

see also Which NBA players have scored the most points in a single season and who holds the record?

The Warriors’ surprising rotation choices

Even without Butler in the second half, the Warriors did not use Jonathan Kuminga in the fourth quarter against the Thunder. Moses Moody played only one minute in the final frame. Pat Spencer, Seth Curry, Gary Payton II, and Buddy Hield earned extra minutes thanks to a dominant 44-point third quarter. Brandin Podziemski also played a key role, as Kerr leaned on a guard-heavy lineup that nearly snapped OKC’s win streak.

Advertisement

Advertisement

How the 76ers arrive

The 76ers enter this matchup coming off a blowout 121-102 victory over the Washington Wizards. Maxey exploded for 35 points, while Dominick Barlow and Andre Drummond each added 12 to help secure Philadelphia’s 11th win of the NBA season.