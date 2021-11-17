Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors face each other on Thursday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse for the 2021/22 NBA regular season. Check out the game preview, information, predictions, odds and how to watch it live in the US.

Cleveland Cavaliers will meet with Golden State Warriors at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Thursday, November 18, 2021, at 7:30 PM (ET) in the regular 2021/22 NBA Season. Here, you will find everything you want to know about this NBA game, such as predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch the game.

This will be their 117th regular-season game. There are no surprises here as the Golden State Warriors are favorites in head-to-head clashes, claiming a win in 64 direct duels to this day, while Cleveland Cavaliers have celebrated a triumph in 52 matches so far.

The last time they clashed was on April 15, 2021, and it ended in a 119-101 win for the Warriors at home in the previous 2020-21 NBA season. It promises to be an exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the new 2021-2022 NBA season.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Golden State Warriors: Match Information

Date: Thursday, November 18, 2021

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Golden State Warriors: Time By State in the U.S.

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Golden State Warriors: Storylines

Cleveland Cavaliers have been off to a decent start to the new NBA season. In the last five fixtures, they have three victories and two losses (LWWLW). Meanwhile, Golden State Warriors have been in amazing form recently, winning four times in their last five matches. In addition, they have suffered one defeat in the remaining game (WLWWW).

The Warriors are currently sitting in first place on the Western Conference table with a win percentage of 0.857. While the Cavaliers are placed in fifth place on the Eastern Conference table with a win percentage of 0.600.

These opponents have a long history of previous encounters, as their first one dates back to October 17, 1970, and it ended in a 128-108 win for the Warriors.

How To Watch Or Live Stream Free Cleveland Cavaliers vs Golden State Warriors in the U.S.

The 2021/22 NBA regular-season game between Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors, to be played on Thursday, at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, will be broadcast on NBA League Pass in the United States.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Golden State Warriors: Predictions And Odds

Unsurprisingly, oddsmakers believe that the Golden State Warriors will take this game. Right now, they're favored by 1.5 points, while the game total is set at 211.5 points.

FanDuel Handicap Warriors -1.5 Total o/u 211.5

* Odds via FanDuel