Vincent Trocheck teammate talks about NY Rangers star after trade rumors

Vincent Trocheck continues to receive strong support inside the New York Rangers locker room after the intense trade speculation surrounding him before the NHL deadline. While rumors linked the key player to several contenders, his teammates have made it clear how important he remains to the group.

One of the most notable voices after the Rangers’ recent game against the Devils was Will Cuylle, who spoke openly about the impact Trocheck has had on him since arriving in New Jersey Devils. He highlighted not only Trocheck’s presence on the ice but also the leadership he provides behind the scenes.

For many players in the locker room, Trocheck represents the kind of veteran presence that helps shape the culture of the team. Even during a difficult season, his attitude and commitment continue to resonate. That’s why a lot of people wanted him to stay.

Vincent Trocheck and his future with Rangers with a strong locker room

Will Cuylle did not hesitate when explaining how much Vincent Trocheck has meant to him personally and to the team overall. He described the veteran as one of the players he has admired most since joining the organization.

“Since the start, he’s always been the guy I’ve looked up to personally. Even when he didn’t have a letter or anything, I thought he was one of the most important leaders on the team. Just off the ice as well. Always involved, plays with heart and soul. I feel like he’s kind of lived and breathed Rangers for the past however long he’s been here.”

Comments like these highlight why the Rangers were not eager to move their star at the trade deadline. The offers weren’t good enough as many contenders like the Carolina Hurricanes were confirmed as trade suitors for Vincent Trocheck.

