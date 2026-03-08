NY Rangers, Chris Drury send clear message to Vincent Trocheck after NHL trade deadline

The New York Rangers closed the NHL trade deadline with several questions still surrounding the roster, particularly after the expected move involving Vincent Trocheck never materialized.

After the deadline passed, general manager Chris Drury addressed the situation and explained the reasoning behind the decision. According to Drury, the team carefully evaluated all possibilities but refused to make a move simply for the sake of activity during one of the busiest days on the league calendar.

“Vincent Trocheck is a great player. He’s been a great Ranger for us and a leader on and off the ice. Broadly speaking, to any player in the organization as it pertains to a retool and this trade deadline and moving forward is we’re going to make deals that make sense. The deals we made and leading up to this deadline, to us made sense. Certainly, we weren’t going to make a trade on any player just to say we made a trade. We will always continue to try and make the team better. It certainly doesn’t stop at the deadline.”

Why did the Rangers decided not to trade Vincent Trocheck?

The comments from Chris Drury suggest that the Rangers never felt pressured to complete a deal unless it clearly improved the team’s future. Even though interest around the league was real, as the Wild and the Hurricanes were trade suitors, the offers reportedly failed to provide the level of return New York believed matched Trocheck’s value.

That decision also reflects how important Trocheck remains within the locker room. The player has been viewed as a key leader and a stabilizing presence for the roster, particularly during a season that has not gone according to expectations.

Looking ahead, the situation could still evolve once the offseason arrives. Teams will have more flexibility to reshape their rosters, and the Rangers will continue evaluating ways to improve the lineup. For now, however, Trocheck remains part of Drury’s plans as the team focuses on finishing the season.

