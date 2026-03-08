Cowboys’ offer for Maxx Crosby revealed as they lost star pass-rusher to the Ravens

This is the timeline. The Dallas Cowboys had a generational pass-rusher in Micah Parsons. They traded him, and their defense went into oblivion. Now, they wanted to get another elite pass-rusher because they missed the one they had too much, but got outbid by the Baltimore Ravens for the services of Maxx Crosby.

Now, the Cowboys’ offer has been revealed by Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. He reported that Dallas offered a first, a second, and a player for the services of Crosby. The Ravens ended up offering two first-rounders and the Raiders accepted that offer.

Once more, the Cowboys are the talk of the town for their weird tactics when it comes to making deals in the NFL. Also, once more, they were the ones getting the short end of the stick, as they lost Parsons, and they missed out on Crosby. Hence, they are still in need of a top-tier pass-rusher.

Jerry Jones does the opposite of what a good GM operates

The last time the Cowboys won a Super Bowl was back in 1996. It’s been 30 years since then. After that, the Cowboys have been more relevant because of the bad moves from Jerry Jones rather than good results in the gridiron. No one would’ve traded away Micah Parsons, just to one year later seek —and also miss— his replacement. Both times, he lost because of a cheap approach. He didn’t want to pay Parsons, he didn’t want to offer enough for Crosby.

Jerry Jones attends the 15th Annual NFL Honors.

Successful general managers in the NFL are usually aggressive and know when to keep a star player by paying him. Also, they know when to pull the trigger to go all in to bring a game-changer. Jones let the game-changer go, and didn’t pull the trigger for Crosby. Hence, his modus operandi is a recipe for disaster.

Crosby was a great replacement for Parsons

Replacing Micah Parsons is borderline impossible due to his elite status as a pass-rusher. However, if there is one player that could’ve been the one to give the Cowboys a top-tier production again, that would’ve been Maxx Crosby.

Now, Crosby will get a plethora of sacks for the Ravens, while the Cowboys will likely continue to struggle with getting to the opposing quarterbacks. Hence, the fact remains, another tough season comes for Dallas, who look like an explosive offense, but an underwhelming defense.